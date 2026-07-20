’90 Day Fiancé:’ Mido Totally Shocks Debby In Latest Fight – Is It Over?

Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé” sees Mido drop a bombshell on Debby over whether any wedding bells will ring for them. It is clear to see that Debby is shocked and dismayed by his words.

Since the start of the season, “90 Day Fiancé” fans have watched Mido, 41, and Debby, 55, having explosive fights. While all was good before, after he moved from Egypt to New Orleans to be with her things have changed. It is becoming clear that he is more interested in taking on the role of an famous actor in the US than marrying Debby.

In Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” fans watched Mido attempting to hire a Hollywood agent named Jason. In the episode, he can be seen telling the agent that he wants to be an actor “like Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt.”

Hollywood Agent Turns Down ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Mido

For his part, Jason compliments the “90 Day Fiancé” cast member on being good-looking. However, the agent dismisses the idea of working with Mido.

“I think right now I want you to focus on taking classes, your English, and then maybe in the future we could definitely have a working relationship,” Jason said, while Mido insists he is a good actor and “deserves the good.”

When Mido talks to Debby about his chat with the agent, he tells her he needs to take more classes. However, she wants to postpone the classes, as they need to ensure he is “going to stay” in the US.

Debby then addressed the cameras, explaining that all Mido wants to do is talk about his acting career. However, he avoids talking about their relationship and what should be their upcoming wedding.

One Month Until ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star’s Visa Expires

“We only have a month left until his visa expires,” Debby tells the cameras. “Not once has he said anything about getting married.”

“That really does not sit well with me,” she adds. “If Mido doesn’t start showing me that he’s 100 percent, then we could forget about acting classes. He’s going to go back to Egypt.”

Later in the episode, Debby takes Mido on a surprise visit to a chapel, where they could potentially hold their wedding. When she explains to the owner, Ranna, that their wedding must be held in three weeks, Mido looks visibly uncomfortable.

“Debby put more pressure on me,” Mido tells the cameras. “It’s like she’s pushing me and I don’t like this way at all.”

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Mido Needs To ‘Return Back Home’

At this stage of the conversation, Ranna steps out to give Mido and Debby some privacy. Mido then drops a major bombshell by telling Debby that everything “is a lot” while he needs to “return back home.”

On hearing this, Debby is shocked, and asks him if he is kidding, but all Mido does is shrug his shoulders, telling her, “I can’t find myself here.”

This leads to her running out of the chapel, looking very upset, and she even closes the door on a camera man, telling them, “No.” She then storms out, crying loudly and seemingly has a panic attack.

“Oh my God,” Debby says before dropping to the floor.

Keep up with the latest episodes of “90 Day Fiancé” on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.