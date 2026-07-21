Jodie Sweetin Says One Thing Is Keeping Her in Los Angeles

Jodie Sweetin may have spent decades building her career in Hollywood, but she doesn’t see Los Angeles as her forever home.

The “Full House” alum recently revealed that she and her husband, Mescal Wasilewski, hope to leave Los Angeles once her daughters, Zoie, 18, and Beatrix, 15, have finished school. While the move is still a few years away, Sweetin said she’s already looking ahead to the next chapter of her family’s life.

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Speaking on the July 15 episode of “The Dory Jackson Interview,” the actress explained that she and Wasilewski plan to wait until both girls are grown before relocating. Even then, she doesn’t expect to cut ties with the city entirely.

“I’d still want a place here so they can fight over, you know, who gets to stay in mom’s condo or something,” Sweetin joked, adding that life will naturally “shift and change” once her daughters are older.

Jodie Sweetin Says Watching Her Daughters Grow Has Made the Decision Easier

Although many parents struggle with the idea of their children growing up, Sweetin said she has embraced that stage of motherhood.

The actress said she has never been afraid of watching Zoie and Beatrix become adults. Instead, she’s enjoyed seeing them develop into their own people after years of encouraging them to discover who they are, per the interview.

Sweetin said she has always tried to give her daughters the “guardrails” they needed while allowing them the freedom to make their own choices. She added that both girls seem happy, which she considers a sign that they’re on the right path.

That independence is already shaping Zoie’s future. Sweetin shared that her oldest daughter recently decided to attend community college after high school while playing soccer on scholarship. She explained that Zoie wanted more time to figure out what career she wanted to pursue while avoiding unnecessary student debt, calling it “absolutely… the right next step for her.”

The actress also laughed about one of the realities of parenting a young adult. While Zoie may not always remember to load the dishwasher, Sweetin joked that she’s doing a much better job of “putting the pieces of her life together,” something she said makes those everyday parenting moments worth celebrating.

Why Sweetin Never Encouraged Her Daughters to Become Child Stars

(L-R) Zoie Laurel May Herpin, Jodie Sweetin, and Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle at premiere of ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on June 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Getty Images)

As Zoie and Beatrix continue carving out their own paths, Sweetin said she’s especially grateful neither of them felt pressured to follow her into acting.

Per People, Sweetin explained that performing simply was never who her daughters were. Zoie has always gravitated toward athletics, particularly soccer, while Beatrix has focused more on singing and dance. Although both explored creative interests growing up, Sweetin said she understood firsthand what it takes to succeed as a child actor and never wanted to push them toward that career.

She explained that child performers often have to put aside their own comfort, whether they’re tired, sick or would rather be somewhere else, in order to show up and do the job. Sweetin said her daughters never had that mindset, and she saw no reason to change it.

Instead, she said she would rather see them develop confidence, healthy boundaries and the ability to speak up for themselves than learn how to land acting jobs.

Sweetin recently shared another example of Zoie’s growing independence after her daughter spent several days at an Eastern Orthodox monastery, where she put away her phone, completed service work and connected with people she had never met. Sweetin admitted she was surprised by the decision but said it made her proud to see Zoie recognize when she needed to unplug and reset.

The actress said that’s ultimately what matters most to her as a parent.

“So far, so good,” Sweetin said of her daughters. “They both seem pretty happy.”