Gorgeous Jessica Alba Enjoyed ‘Epic Day’ at World Cup Final With Danny Ramirez & Met Famous YouTuber

Beautiful actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba appeared to have a wonderful time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. She attended the game with her actor boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

The final took place on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. European champions Spain defeated Argentina 1-0, with a 106th minute goal by Barcelona star Ferran Torres, to win the tournament. That will have disappointed Ramirez, 33, who changed into an Argentina jersey at one stage to show his support for the South Americans.

“Fantastic Four” and “Little Fockers” star Alba, 45, attended several games during the tournament and took to social media to share her experience at its most important match.

Jessica Alba Celebrates an ‘Incredible Month’ of World Cup Action

Taking to her Instagram account, Jessica Alba shared her experience at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with her 21.9 million followers.

The star included a carousel comprising six photographs and four videos from the event — and one of the videos showed her meeting a YouTuber she describes as her “son’s hero.”

The YouTuber in question? The phenomenon that is MrBeast. MrBeast humorously addressed Alba’s son, Hayes, directly in the video, telling him he has to do everything his mother says for the next week.

Other videos on Alba’s post included the singing of the Argentina national anthem before the match, footage from the match itself, and general footage from inside the packed stadium.

Alba’s photographs included a couple of selfies, a picture of her and Ramirez (in his Argentina shirt), and one of rival soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal embracing.

Alba’s caption on her post reads, “Epic day at the @FIFAWorldCup Final! ⚽️🏆 What a game!! What an incredible month filled with celebration, unity, and so many unforgettable matches. Congratulations to every team and to #FIFA for a truly riveting tournament from start to finish. See you in #2030 🫶🏽.”

The star’s followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Fans Laud ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Gorgeous’ & ‘Amazing’ Jessica Alba

Getty Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez at the 2026 World Cup Final.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s World Cup final post is teeming with messages from her followers — most of which are telling her how fabulous she looked at the event.

Model Isabela Grutman commented, “So beautiful.”

One of Alba’s followers commented, “Wow you look so amazing 😍😍😍.”

Someone else said, “So happy for Spain and gorgeous photos. ♥️ 🦈”

“Absolutely gorgeous my dear the most beautiful woman in the universe ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented one Instagram user.

Another follower threw all the compliments into one comment, writing, “You look very beautiful and you look very gorgeous and you look very amazing.”

Finally, one inquisitive follower pondered, “I’d love to know how you look 30 no matter what you do. Amazing!”

It’s great to see that Jessica Alba had such a fun time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. It’s even better to see that she looks so happy in life.

You can look forward to seeing more of Alba in her upcoming acting roles. She will appear in the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” the action thriller movie “The Mark,” the drama movie “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action movie “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com “13 Going on 30.”

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.