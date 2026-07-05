Jessica Alba Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Danny Ramirez Before Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding – Video

Jessica Alba was among the surprise A-list guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3.

The 45-year-old actress attended the highly anticipated ceremony alongside her 33-year-old boyfriend, Danny Ramirez.

Before joining the glitzy celebration, the couple packed on the PDA and shared the sweet moment with fans on social media.

Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Share Sweet Moment Ahead of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding

Alba posted a video of herself and Ramirez getting ready for the former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL champ’s wedding.

In the clip, Alba was seen wearing a gray robe with a towel wrapped around her head and under-eye patches while getting ready for the evening.

Her boyfriend lovingly kissed her on the head before the video transitioned to the couple dressed in their elegant attire for the star-studded night.

For the event, Alba looked stunning in a two-tone black-and-gold Prada gown, paired with pointed black heels and matching jewelry.

Ramirez complemented Alba’s glamorous look in a classic black tuxedo, paired with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

At one point in the video, Alba and Ramirez shared a passionate kiss, looking more in love than ever.

“We love love. Congrats to T&T – such a beautiful night celebrating you,” the actress captioned the post.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding drew an impressive guest list featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and music.

Among those in attendance were Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg; rapper Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy; and actors Ethan Hawke, Adam Sandler, Jessica Chastain, Zoë Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The star-studded celebration also welcomed Jack Antonoff, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, the Haim sisters, Jennifer Lopez, and Brad Paisley, as well as model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner.

Celebrity event designer Edward Perotti estimated that Swift and Kelce’s wedding cost between $35 million and $50 million, noting that renting out the stadium alone could cost “close to $1 million a day.”

Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez’s Relationship Timeline

Alba and Ramirez first sparked dating rumors in July 2025 after they were spotted arriving back in Los Angeles after a vacation in Mexico.

In September 2025, the pair packed on the PDA while attending the US Open Men’s Singles Final in New York City, where they were seen kissing each other.

The following month, Alba and Ramirez made their red carpet debut at the premiere of “Valentina” at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

In November 2025, Ramirez went Instagram official with Alba, posting a series of sweet photos together at the Baby2Baby Gala.

In January 2026, Alba and Ramirez enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, where an eyewitness reportedly saw them “super touchy-feely with each other” at the airport.

Alba parted ways with movie producer Cash Warren in December 2024. She filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalized in February 2026. Alba and Warren share daughters Honor, 18, Haven, 14, and son Hayes, nine.