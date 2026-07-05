Children of Blood and Bone Author Tomi Adeyemi Rejects Film Adaptation

As the long-awaited movie adaptation of the popular YA series, Children of Blood and Bone, gets close to theaters, the author of the series has a few things to say. Tomi Adeyemi took to her TikTok account to post multiple screenshots that allude to issues with production and the film’s cast. She then declared she won’t watch it. The explosive screenshots shocked fans, who weren’t aware there was any drama. Here’s everything we know.

Children of Blood and Bone follows protagonist Zélie Adebola as she embarks on a quest to restore magic. The series draws inspiration from West African mythology and deities, building an extensive fantastical world surrounding Zélie’s people, the Magi. Now, studios are adapting the series into a film scheduled to release in 2027.

The TikTok Video

Adeyemi’s most recent video begins with a close-up of her and the caption: “Why don’t you post about the adaptation of your first film anymore?”

The video then continues to show flashes of screenshots. Some are to her fan group chat where she says: “There’s a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all.” She also writes: “From this point on, if you want to support me, you can purchase any edition of the trilogy at a local independent children’s book store (books of wonder, nyc).”

The most jaw-dropping part of the barrage of screenshots was messages that seemed to be addressed to actress Amandla Stenberg. The actress plays Amari, one of the main characters in the Children of Blood and Bone adaptation. The contact is labeled “cbb amandla stern—” and the rest is cut off. It could be Stenberg or someone on her team. We don’t get to see much of the message, as it’s mostly cut off. The small parts visible in the screenshot indicate that Stenberg was trying to reconcile with Adeyemi. To this Adeyemi responds: “do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. do not text me. do not call me.”

In the comments of the viral TikTok, she responds to some commenters. One of her supporters said they wouldn’t watch the movie upon release. Adeyemi wrote: “i do not mind anyone going to watch the film. i wrote this for us. i fought for us. i’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because i can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.”

Another commenter expressed anguish at the news. Adeyemi said: “i’m sorry, my love. i tried everything i could to make this work. and i do mean EVERYTHING.”

On her Instagram, she posted the same video on her story. She also posted a screenshot of her listening to the song “meet the grahams” by Kendrick Lamar.

Children of Blood and Bone Fan Response

Tomi Adeyemi had been subject to criticism over the casting of the adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone. Because the popular YA series takes inspiration from Nigerian folklore and culture, many fans anticipated Nigerian actors to be at the forefront of the movie. Adeyemi even said herself that there would be an open casting call for the film in Nigeria. Still, most of the actors cast were British and American, which disappointed fans. They were further devastated when Adeyemi publicly supported the casting choices.

Those fans who were most disappointed with the author don’t have much sympathy for her, now that she has seemingly fallen out with the film’s production. While some are sympathetic to Adeyemi, many of her fans place the blame on her for initially defending the production.

Children of Blood and Bone releases next year, and many are left wondering what Tomi Adeyemi’s dramatic exit from the film means for the series’ future. The film also includes Damson Idris, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Thuso Mbedu.