Paul McCartney Sings for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Reception

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding sounds like a dream as more details are revealed. The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Celebrities were seen walking in and out the venue throughout the evening. Those who stayed for the reception enjoyed Paul McCartney’s very special performance.

Paul McCartney Performed ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

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Stevie Nicks reportedly performed for the newlyweds, but she wasn’t the only one. A source told PEOPLE that the mother of the groom introduced McCartney to the guests.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom Andrea invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up,” the insider said. McCartney played “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at the event. He was later seen leaving the event with Tom Hanks in the same car, according to PEOPLE.

Hanks returned as Woody in Toy Story 5. Swift released an original song called, “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the Pixar movie.

McCartney and John Lennon wrote the sweet No. 1 hit that was released in 1963. Lennon told Playboy in 1980 that they worked “eyeball to eyeball” on the song. “‘Eyeball to eyeball’ is a very good description of it,” McCartney told Barry Miles in an interview published in Many Years From Now. “That’s exactly how it was. ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ was very co-written. It was our big number one; the one that would eventually break us in America.”

Nicks’ performance made headlines before the wedding day. The Fleetwood Mac alum and Swift met at the 2010 Grammy Awards when they performed a medley of “Rhiannon” and “You Belong With Me.”

Taylor Swift Shared Support for Paul McCartney’s album, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’

McCartney released a new album in May with 14 tracks. Swift reshared his Instagram post of the album’s title in June explaining the meaning behind the release.

“The album title, comes from a lyric in the track ‘Days We Left Behind’,” read the caption. “I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?”

She called him an “eternally exceptional artist” and was “never not inspired” by McCartney. The “Yesterday” singer told BBC Radio 2 that he sees similarities with The Beatles and her success.

“You do see the parallel, you know—the fame and the amount of fame,” he said. The legend asked if there was any advice that he would give her. “I don’t think she needs any advice, to tell you the truth.”

The “Hey Jude” singer has a policy when it comes to giving advice. “If she asked for it, I definitely would,” he added. “I’m like the older brother to that generation, or more of like that grandad, actually.”

The British singer has connected with multiple Kelce family members before the event. McCartney enjoyed the Super Bowl in 2024 with Swift and Ed Kelce in their family suite.