Travis Kelce Reacts to Hilarious Wedding Photo of Himself & Taylor Swift Created by Comedian Bert Kreischer

Taylor Swift and ’s wedding is trending, and new details continue to emerge about their big day, which is expected to take place on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While fans eagerly await photos of the celebration, and there is hope that the couple will share these when they’re ready, comedian Bert Kreischer has been having a bit of fun.

Travis Kelce Laughs at Fake Photo of His Wedding Day

Kreischer used an AI-generated image to insert himself between a photo of Kelce and Swift, in what is meant to look like it is their wedding day. In the caption of Kreischer’s Instagram post, he tagged Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce. He wrote, “The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot.”

The photo has been liked over 83,000 times by fans who think his decision to post it is hilarious. The post has also been flooded with comments. Reactions include, “We know this is AI because you’re wearing a shirt,” “The best use of AI yet,” and “She would never wear that dress!”

Kelce has also seen the humor in it and replied with a collection of crying-laughing faces.

What Do We Know About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

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Swift and Kelce’s wedding is expected to be a multi-day event, starting on Thursday, July 2. Selena Gomez, who is good friends with Swift, shared two photos of herself dressed up and riding in a car. Many assumed these photos were taken on her way to attend the reception. On Friday, July 3, the day of the couple’s wedding, there is expected to be 1,000 people in attendance, The New York Times reports.

Madison Square Garden in New York City has reportedly been transformed ahead of the wedding. “I’ve never seen it look so different,” a source told People. Another source revealed that something had been built. It was “not a castle, but it looks very special. They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up, but it’s special,” the source said.

What else do we know about Swift and Kelce’s celebration? The pair have tried to keep the details of their wedding a secret, and nothing has been officially confirmed. However, the guest list is expected to include many famous faces. George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton, Lena Dunham, Suki Waterhouse, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Ed Sheeran, and Greg James, are all reported to attend.

Who Will Perform at Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

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On Thursday, Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, was also seen arriving in New York City, People reports.

To entertain the large crowd, there will be performances on the night from some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Page Six reports that Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and country music legend Tim McGraw will perform. The Beatles’ Paul McCartney has also been rumored to make an appearance.

“I’ve heard Taylor invited so many people it’s going to be bigger than the Met Gala,” an industry insider said, Page Six reports. Now, fans will be patiently waiting for the real photos of the wedding to emerge!