Madonna’s ‘Confessions II’ Receives Universal Acclaim as Music Icon Makes Huge Comeback

Queen of Pop Madonna released her new album “Confessions II” today and has already received universal acclaim from critics.

The dance-inspired record, conceived as a sequel to her 2005 hit album “Confessions on a Dancefloor,” dropped on July 3 following several promotional singles.

Released through Warner Records, Madonna teamed up with hit producers such as Martin Garrix and Stuart Price and collaborated with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and her daughter, Lola Leon, for the release.

Madonna’s ‘Confessions II’ Receives Universal Acclaim From Critics

“Confessions II” marks Madonna’s first studio album since 2019’s “Madame X” and has proven to be worth the wait.

In a four-star review from The Independent, the outlet referred to her as the “queen of reinvention” and declared “Confessions II” as her best album since 2005’s “Confessions on a Dancefloor.”

Meanwhile, Pitchfork, which gave the record a score of 8.1, wrote: “Madonna’s back in peak form with a fresh and honest dance record that’s not only her best in 20 years, but a genuinely vital addition to her canon.”

They continued: “Madonna has made not just a passable album but an excellent one, with all the pop nous and seamy emotional intelligence of her best work. She may have both invented and perfected the trope of pop reinvention, but this might be her most impressive yet.”

NME also gave the album four stars, writing: “By drawing from her past, both personally and musically, Madonna has made her most vital album in over two decades. This grande dame still knows how to make us move.”

In a four-and-a-half-star review from Slant Magazine, they insisted: “By some miracle, Confessions II isn’t a self-congratulatory victory lap. It’s the most galvanizing, out-of-breath statement she’s made since 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.”

They continued: “And if it isn’t the most personal album of her career, it may be her most self-reflective. Certainly, it’s her most focused, cohesive effort in decades, an album that earns its nostalgia by prioritizing it.”

Based on nine critic reviews, “Confessions II” has a Metascore of 83 out of 100 on Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim.

Fans Also Praise the Record

Meanwhile, fans online are also raving about the album.

“This Madonna album is meant to be experienced from start to finish. Every track flows seamlessly into the next the transitions are absolutely perfect. It’s one of those albums that’s made to be listened to as a whole, not one song at a time,” one user wrote on X.

“This album is so special. The queen of pop is reclaiming the dance floor and hopefully showing her music to a whole new audience. The non-stop mix of the production, the vocals. This album is winning a GRAMMY,” another person shared.

“I got something I wanna talk about. #ConfessionsII is Madonna’s best album since its predecessor. A worthy follow-up that I’m so glad it lived up to the hype! Incredible production where it makes you want to dance at a club. Damn good album, the Queen of Pop still got it!” a third remarked.

“This album will be on repeat for a very, very long time,” a fourth fan said.

Madonna on Finding Inspiration

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Madonna explained the importance of separating herself from technology and social distraction when trying to find new inspiration.

“Lately it’s been hard because of my record and so many things connected to it. But I do like to take breaks… and disappear. Because that’s how you fuel your imagination,” she explained.

“You have to have stillness and you have to have days where you’re just connecting to nature, my children, my horses.”