Meet Madonna’s 7 Siblings: Everything to Know About the Ciccone Family

Madonna has spent most of her life in the spotlight, but back home, she was just one of eight kids in the Ciccone family. The singer grew up in a big family with seven siblings. Many of her siblings also have stories that are just as interesting as their sister’s. Some of them followed Madonna into music and entertainment. Others found success heading in completely different directions, like working on the family’s Michigan vineyard. Check out all the details about Madonna’s seven siblings below.

1. Anthony Ciccone

Madonna’s relationship with her brother Anthony was not the best. Anthony struggled with addiction issues and alcoholism.

In 2023, Anthony passed away. After his passing, Madonna shared a special tribute to him, according to HELLO. In the tribute, Madonna thanked her brother for introducing her to the likes of Charles Bukowski, Jack Kerouac, and Miles Davis.

2. Martin Ciccone

Like his sister, Martin Ciccone made a brief attempt at having a career in music. He released an album in 1994 under the name MC Ciccone.

Martin also struggled with addiction issues in the past. However, he credited his sister with helping him get his life back together. He told the media that he and his sister were on “good terms.”

Martin went on to work at a Hollywood rehab facility. He said of Madonna, “She’s getting me some new teeth. I’m hoping to start doing voice-over work again for cartoons and video games and get back on my feet.”

3. Paula Ciccone

Paula is the “Vogue” singer’s oldest sister. She also dreamed of a life working in showbiz. Paula moved to New York to chase those dreams. She did go on to work as an effects coordinator for “I Love Trouble” and worked on visual effects for “Space Jam.”

However, Paula eventually made her way back to Michigan and found her calling in a different form of creativity. She took over her father’s vineyard and won awards working as a winemaker.

4. Christopher Ciccone

Getty Christopher Ciccone, the brother of Madonna, poses for a photograph before his 2013 spring/summer collection show at London Fashion Week in London on September 14, 2012.

Of all her siblings, Madonna seemed to have the strongest connection to Christopher. They had a strong creative collaboration going on.

He had success working as an artist and designer. Christopher appeared as one of Madonna’s early backup dancers. He even worked as art director for her Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990 and tour director for “The Girlie Show” tour in 1993.

In 2008, Christopher released his memoir, “Life with My Sister Madonna.” The book caused some strain in the relationship between Christopher and Madonna. However, they did reconcile before Christopher’s death in 2024.

5. Melanie Henry

Melanie Henry grew up with the nickname “Smells.” She was able to keep her private life out of the spotlight. Melanie’s love for music came differently, as she found it through singer Joe Henry.

Madonna would go on to write her 2000 hit song “Don’t Tell Me” with Joe Henry. She found inspiration of working with her brother-in-law after hearing a demo of his track “Stop.”

Joe told Variety, “My [demo] version was written in about 20 minutes, and I did not revise it. I let it stand for the burst that it was. Madonna heard its pop sensibility, and sculpted a chorus out of a passing stanza from my original take. That repetition gave it weight, and expanded it, sharpened a hook that I had barely gestured toward.”

6. Jennifer Ciccone

In 1963, Madonna’s mother passed away after battling breast cancer. Her father, Silvio, ended up marrying the family housekeeper in 1966. The couple would go on to have two children together, so half-siblings of Madonna.

Jennifer went down the same path as her older sister, Paula. She has worked at the family’s vineyard. Jennifer even got married at the vineyard in 2011.

7. Mario Ciccone

Music definitely ran in their blood, as the youngest of the siblings, Mario Ciccone, also felt the need to pursue something, and Madonna was there to support it.

He told Northern Express that Madonna “encouraged me to come to L.A. to check it out for a year and to see if I could find some people to play with out there. I packed up all my stuff and, along with a drummer friend, moved to L.A.”

Mario ended up getting a demo deal with Warner Bros. He was already working at Maverick Records, but he would then take on a more corporate role in marketing. He eventually stepped away from performing, saying he “wanted to be involved in this industry for the long term, helping bands and breaking new bands.”

Mario also spent some time working as the manager of the family’s vineyard.