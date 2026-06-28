Madonna Reveals the One Pop Superstar Who Made Her Jealous

Madonna has spent decades as one of pop music’s most confident and influential stars, but even she isn’t immune to a little jealousy now and then. During a candid new interview in London, the music icon opened up about the fellow superstar who once left her feeling a bit insecure and the unexpected reason behind it. Find out who the one pop superstar is who made Madonna jealous below.

Madonna’s Rhinestone Shirt

Madonna recently did an interview with Graham Norton at Koko, a renowned concert venue in London. The “Vogue” singer discussed a wide variety of topics, including her envy of Kylie Minogue.

During the interview, Norton brought up the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards in Stockholm, Sweden. On that night, Madonna wore a T-shirt with Minogue’s name written on it in rhinestones.

Norton asked how the look came about, which Madonna said, “I was in my Western mode, rhinestoning everything, and I was trying to think of singers that I’m slightly in love with. And so naturally I thought of Kylie and had a T-shirt made of her.”

Minogue was there for part of the interview. She recalled her original response to Madonna’s shirt in 2000, saying, “[There was] no warning. I don’t know what I did, probably just stopped shy of fainting. It was amazing.”

‘She Was So Cute’

Madonna then shared her honest feelings about the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer. She told Kylie, “I was actually a little bit jealous of you.”

Norton asked why, which the “Material Girl” explained: “‘Cause she was so cute. I think my ex-husband at the time had a crush on her. I was like, ‘I’ll never be as beautiful as Kylie!'”

Madonna’s New Album

Since Norton had both the pop divas together, he took that opportunity to ask if Minogue would be appearing as a guest on Madonna’s next album, which is scheduled to be released on July 3.

Norton asked, “There have been rumors that Kylie is on ‘Confessions II.’ Is this you confirming that rumor?”

The two singers just stared at each other in silence while also smirking, so refusing to confirm or deny the rumor. Madonna did eventually say, “Why do you have to know everything? You’re very nosy.”

Norton then switched the subject to how the two musicians have performed together before. Back in 2024, they performed together during Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

For that performance, they sang “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” During that performance, Miogue flipped the script and wore a T-shirt with “Madonna” rhinestoned on it.

Minogue said, “What a moment. I absolutely loved that.”

Later in the interview, Minogue did show off her treasured vinyl copy of Madonna’s self-titled 1983 debut album. Minogue said, “How it got into the Minogue household, I don’t know. Did we have enough pocket money to get it? Did my parents get it? But my sister and I hammered that album. Love was born, and it was everlasting.”

Madonna’s newest album, “Confessions II,” will come out on July 3.