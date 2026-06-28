Katy Perry Cancels Concert Just Hours Before Showtime: ‘No Choice’

Katy Perry was left with no choice but to cancel her concert at the last minute, much to her disappointment.

The former “American Idol” judge was set to perform at Belgium’s Werchter Boutique music festival on Saturday after Pitbull’s set, but severe weather conditions forced organizers to cancel her performance.

“Sadly, my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government-mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns. I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice,” Perry, 41, wrote on Instagram.

Katy Perry Was Looking Forward to Performing at Canceled Show

Perry said she was disappointed by the cancellation but stressed that the safety of fans had to be the top priority.

“I am just as unhappy as you are,” she added. “Unfortunately, this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost.”

The “Roar” singer went on to reveal that she was looking forward to be back after more than a decade and even prepared a nostalgic surprise for the fans.

“I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight,” Perry continued. “I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, and please get home safe.”

Along with her message to fans, Perry shared a photo of herself in a white robe and striped sweatpants, sitting outside while puffing on a cigarette. Next to her was an outfit she seemingly had planned to wear for the performance.

Why Was Katy Perry’s Performance Canceled?

Meanwhile, the music festival’s official Instagram account released a statement regarding the show’s cancellation.

“Werchter Boutique will end after Pitbull’s concert. Following consultation with the Rock Werchter safety committee, in which all authorities and the organization are represented, it has been decided that Werchter Boutique will end at 9 pm this evening,” the statement reads. “This decision was taken in response to the weather forecast, which predicts severe thunderstorms from midnight onwards at the earliest. The governor of Flemish Brabant has also issued a BE-Alert in this regard.”

The decision was made to “ensure that the exit of visitors proceeds in a safe and orderly manner, allowing everyone to return home calmly. The safety and health of everyone present is always our top priority.”

Perry is set to perform at several more festivals this summer. Her next stop is Depot Live at Cardiff Castle in the U.K. on June 30.

On Thursday, the singer released the music video to her new song “Watch It Burn.” Perry appeared to sing about her ex, Orlando Bloom, with eagle-eyed fans even pointing out some Easter Eggs in the music video.

Perry and Bloom parted ways last year after nine years of dating. They share a daughter, Daisy. The singer is currently in a relationship with the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.