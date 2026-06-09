Katy Perry Gushes Over Justin Trudeau, Calls Him the ‘Love of My Life’

It was a milestone night for Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. The couple made their red carpet debut at New York City’s Tribeca Festival on Monday as Perry celebrated the premiere of her concert film, “The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris.”

Their red carpet debut quickly became one of the night’s biggest talking points, but it was the easy dynamic between Perry and Trudeau that truly stood out. Perry appeared happy and at ease, while Trudeau offered quiet support throughout the evening.

Together, they looked like a couple comfortable in their relationship and excited to share the moment. The conversation continued inside the theater, where Perry discussed the film during a post-screening Q&A and shared some of her most candid thoughts yet about her romance with Trudeau.

Katy Perry on Justin Trudeau: ‘The Love of My Life’

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During a post-screening Q&A on Monday, June 8, the former “American Idol” judge opened up about love, loss, and what the past year has taught her, with Trudeau sitting right there to hear every word.

Perry did not hold back in expressing how she feels about the former Canadian prime minister.

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Reflecting on her Paris shows in November 2025, which were filmed for the concert movie, she made it clear that Trudeau had changed everything for her.

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“Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,” she said, as quoted by US Weekly. “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

She had already set the tone moments earlier. “I am very in love,” Perry said, to cheers from the audience.

Katy Perry Gets Candid About Her Hardest Year

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While the evening marked a happy milestone in Perry’s personal life, the singer also opened up about the challenges she faced over the past year.

Speaking during the post-screening discussion, Perry reflected on a difficult period that included her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

“Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life and I went through a [expletive]-ton,” she said candidly.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry Katy Perry

“And there were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, I made a promise to my daughter, I made a promise to myself. And I got through it. I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire. And if you’re walking through hell, you keep going, because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven.”

Perry also shared how completing her demanding 91-show tour changed her perspective and helped her find a greater sense of balance.

“Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world,” she said. “I would say now, at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life.”

The candid remarks offered a glimpse into the resilience that carried Perry through one of the most challenging chapters of her life, while also highlighting the personal growth she found along the way.

Katy Perry on Growing Up and Moving Forward

Perry was candid about the personal growth that came with turning 40. “I’m different now,” she said after the tour, adding: “Your 20s are for emotions, your 30s are for sorting them, and your 40s are for f[expletive]ing not caring about them.”

She also spoke to the universal nature of pain. “We’re all human in here. Sadness does not discriminate, grief does not discriminate, pain does not discriminate … everybody is subjected to it in their own ways,” she said.

Where Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Stand Today

EntertainmentNow/freestocks/Unsplash/Getty Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Perry and Bloom, 49, announced their split in July 2025 with a joint statement emphasizing their commitment to raising their daughter together.

“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” their representatives told Us Weekly in July 2025.

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“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Trudeau, meanwhile, revealed in August 2023 that he and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were ending their marriage after 18 years together.

Nearly a year after romance rumors first began swirling around Perry and Trudeau, the couple appeared comfortable sharing the spotlight at Tribeca.

Whether on the red carpet or inside the theater, Trudeau remained by Perry’s side throughout the evening as she celebrated both a career milestone and a new chapter in her personal life.

For Perry, whose past year brought significant change both on and off the stage, the night felt less like an ending and more like the beginning of something new.