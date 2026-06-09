Jennifer Lopez Can’t Hold Back Tears at Son Max’s Graduation With Twin Oskar – PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez celebrated another proud mom moment as she watched her son, Max Muniz, graduate from high school.

The former “American Idol” judge, 56, attended her 18-year-old son’s graduation ceremony last week, held at UCLA. The big day was also celebrated by Max’s twin, Oskar Muniz (formerly known as Emme), and their grandparents.

For the occasion, the “On the Floor” singer wore a fitted floral print dress matched with a light blue, cropped knit sweater and open-toe stiletto heels. She completed the look with a Birkin and oversized cat-eye sunglasses.

Max, on the other hand, opted for a tie-dye shirt matched with Nike trainers. He also has layers of lei commemorating the event. As for his twin, Oskar, he wore a red polo shirt, matching blue pants, and brown boots.

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional at Max’s Graduation

Photos shared by the Daily Mail captured Lopez struggling to hold back tears throughout the event.

At one point, the proud mother pulled her son in for an embrace, kissing him on the head. Another shot showed the “Office Romance” star visibly emotional as she placed a hand on one of the instructors.



Max’s big day was also celebrated by his grandparents, Guadalupe and David Lopez, and the singer’s long-time manager, Benny Medina. Meanwhile, the twins’ father, Marc Anthony, was not present at the event.

The Grammy-award-winning singer was also not present at Oskar’s high school graduation at an earlier ceremony.

What’s Next for Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Max & Oskar

Getty Jennifer Lopez with her twins Max and Oskar.

With both kids now officially graduated from high school, Lopez will soon become an empty-nester.

Previously, the actress admitted that she was emotional as her twins prepared to move out of her multimillion-dollar mansion.

“Don’t talk about it, I’ll start crying,” Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel during an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Lopez also revealed that Max and Oskar are going to different colleges, adding that she’s preparing to help them move into their dormitories.

In an interview with Extra, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer proudly shared that her twins applied to multiple universities and were accepted to all of them despite the challenges they faced.

“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” Lopez gushed. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.”

Lopez added that Max and Oskar were diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but that doesn’t stop them from achieving their goals.

“I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like… when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard,” the singer explained. “They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles at times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do.”

Oskar is reportedly headed to Sarah Lawrence College to study theater and studio arts, while Max’s university has yet to be announced.