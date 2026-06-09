Grammy Award-Winning Chappell Roan Reveals When She Feels Most Glamorous & Empowered

Grammy Award-winning American singer and songwriter Chappell Roan has revealed when she feels at her most glamorous and her most empowered.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer was chatting with People about her latest commercial collaboration when she shared the information.

Having been named a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics in December 2025, the star has now been named the face of the brand’s Viva Glam collection.

Roan has kicked off her campaign with bold visuals and a special collection that includes three lip products encased in collectable tubes. Rather wonderfully, one hundred percent of the products’ selling price will go to Viva Glam charities around the world, which will help to advance gender, sexual, racial, and environmental equality.

Before revealing all about her own glamour and empowerment, Roan said of the brand, “Viva Glam has always been about more than makeup. It’s about showing up for communities and making real change.”

Chappell Roan’s Glamour & Empowerment

Getty Chappell Roan on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Speaking candidly to People, Chappell Roan admitted, “I feel the most glamorous when I am walking a red carpet.”

Roan is known for her bold red carpet looks. Earlier this year, at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, she wore an amazing deep red Thierry Mugler draped georgette négligée-style gown and cape ensemble (pictured above).

The star then explained when she felt at her most empowered. She said, “I feel the most empowered after I write a good song, and I know it’s good.”

Roan has, of course, written and co-written some fantastic songs. They include “The Subway,” “The Giver,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and the aforementioned “Good Luck, Babe!”

She added, “I also feel the most empowered whenever I see someone doing a good thing despite the world being so bleak right now. It empowers me to go and do a good thing.”

Needless to say that one of the good things Roan has done is worked with the aforementioned MAC Cosmetics. As already stated, her work with the brand will help countless charities working for many important causes around the world.

Chappell Roan’s 2026 Plans

Getty Chappell Roan.

The brilliant Chappell Roan’s 2026 doesn’t look particularly busy in terms of performances and new music.

Her official website has no tour information scheduled for now or the near future. Per Discogs, she also hasn’t released any music this year, with her most recent releases being the aforementioned singles “The Subway” and “The Giver” in 2025.

She has, however, made a couple of television appearances. The most notable was arguably as herself in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” which released on Disney Plus on March 24. She has also made appearances on the likes of ABC News Breakfast, Entertainment Tonight, and as a presenter at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards (per IMDb).

Roan’s brand work appears to be keeping her busy. Her new cosmetic collection launches this month, which is Pride Month in the United States. The star told People that feels “serendipitous” to her.

We hope it’s a huge success for Chappell Roan and wish her well with all of her future endeavors.