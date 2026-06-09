‘Michael’ Biopic Lands on Streaming—But Some Fans Worry It’s Too Soon

Less than two months after the “Michael” biopic took the top spot in the film world, the music movie about Michael Jackson‘s life is now streaming.

The film, which chronicles the life and legacy of the pop icon, is now available for audiences to view at home after a 46-day theatrical run. The move to streaming is expected to introduce the biopic to an even wider global audience.

When Will ‘Michael’ Begin Streaming?

According to Forbes Magazine, the feature film “Michael” began streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, June 9.

The film can be viewed via Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube Movies & TV. It will cost $24.99.

However, despite the exciting news, it appears that not all Michael Jackson fans are on board with such a quick turnaround. Some questioned whether the film is arriving on streaming platforms too soon, as seen in the comments section of the movie’s official Instagram page.

The Roots drummer and co-frontman leader Questlove wrote, “I mean, on the real? If y’all held out slightly say oh……6 more months y’all, could break ‘Thriller’-like records for box office, cause on the real we will pay over/over.”

Actor Karl Queensborough agreed, “Let the King hit $1 billion first.”

Other fans claimed, “Please keep it in theaters as well. I want to keep watching it almost everyday in the movie theater the bigger the screen the better.”

“Should’ve waited until the movie is completely out of the theatre world wide. It’s not even released yet in Japan,” shared a fourth follower.

‘Michael’ is Lionsgate Films Highest Grossing Movie Ever

EntertainmentNow Lionsgate

“Michael” is now the highest-grossing film in Lionsgate stable of movies.

According to KBC Digital, at over $900M, “Michael” passed two top-grossing Lionsgate titles. These included 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($865M) and 2012’s Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 ($868.5M).

The “Michael” biopic traces the extraordinary rise of Michael Jackson. It follows his journey from child performer to one of the most influential entertainers in music history. Additionally, the film offers audiences a closer look at the ambition that helped transform him into a global superstar.

The production has attracted significant attention for its ambitious scope. It aims to capture Jackson’s career and the personal challenges he faced along the way.

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In May 2026, Deadline reported that Lionsgate Studios Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson opened up about a sequel to the wildly popular film.

“All the conversations that we’ve been having with all of the appropriate parties continue to go exceptionally well. I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film,” he shared.

“We can go forwards and backwards in telling this story. There are so many other events that happened, even in the time frame of the original movie, that weren’t touched upon. So we’re very, very confident that we’ve got an incredibly entertaining movie that will appeal once again to a global audience as the pieces come together.”









