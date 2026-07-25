Amanda Seyfried Mourns Loss of Beloved Pet, ‘This One’s Forever and Ever’

Actress Amanda Seyfried is mourning the death of her beloved dog, Finn.

Fans who follow the “Jennifer’s Body” star on social media know how much she loves animals, especially Finn. The dog would have celebrated his 17th birthday this fall.

Though Finn lived a long, well-loved life, fans and colleagues alike are mourning alongside Amanda Seyfried’s family this week.

Amanda Seyfried Says Goodbye to Finn, Her Loyal Companion

Losing a pet is never easy. Amanda Seyfried publicly announced the passing of her beloved dog, Finn, on social media today.

“This one’s forever and ever,” the “Mean Girls” star shared on Instagram, attaching a photo of herself cuddling Finn.

In the comments, fans and colleagues alike showered Amanda Seyfried with love and compassion. Everyone understood the tremendous grief that comes with losing a pet. Many of Seyfried’s co-stars had wonderful things to say about the little dog after meeting him in person.

“Oh Amanda. I’m sending you so much love ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 How lucky you were to have each other,” “American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson wrote.

“Thank you for sharing that perfect dog with the rest of us ❤️” a fan kindly added.

“Nothing can take away this hurt. It is the price we pay to love them and, somehow, even with all the grief, it is worth it. Sending so much love to you and Tommy ❤️” another Instagram user wrote.

On her Instagram stories, the actress shared several photos of her adventures with Finn throughout the years. Without a doubt, he was a well-loved companion.

“My sweet boy has stuck with me for the sweetest 16 years and counting. Finn’s brought all the love, warmth and total presence a girl could only dream of…🎈” Seyfried posted on her beloved pet’s birthday last year. Many fans remarked how wonderful it was that she threw him his own party.

Of course, Finn had his very own cake and birthday crown. Finn would have celebrated his 17th birthday this fall.

Finn Served as the Star’s Rock During Her Youth

Like many Hollywood stars, Amanda Seyfried is a huge animal lover. Today, she lives a quieter lifestyle in New York on a farm surrounded by animals. However, Finn was her loyal companion for years and will be sorely missed. He was part of her life before she married Thomas Sadoski and welcomed their two children.

“[Pets give us] purpose,” the actress told PEOPLE in a 2024 interview. “No matter what we say, we can’t deny the fact that we need purpose, and to have that responsibility of taking care of animals, who don’t have a voice and can’t really do much for themselves, it gives you so much more than we could ever give them, really.”

Seyfried went on to discuss how having Finn at home kept her out of trouble.

“I don’t know what my twenties would’ve looked like without Finn. I really don’t know,” she added.

Our hearts go out to Amanda Seyfried’s family as they mourn the loss of Finn.