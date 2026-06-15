‘Mean Girls’ Icon Amanda Seyfried Talks Leaving Hollywood For a Quiet Farm Life

Amanda Seyfried rose to pop culture fame when she starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 film “Mean Girls.” Though she still has a passion for acting and entertaining, she never truly felt that she was suited for Hollywood.

Today, Seyfried lives on a quiet farm in New York with her husband, their two children, and a huge menagerie of animals. Now, she’s speaking up about her choice to pursue life in the country.

‘Mamma Mia!’ Star Amanda Seyfried Loves Life Away From the City

Amanda Seyfried will certainly travel for work to star in new projects. But at the end of the day, she just wants to retire to her secluded New York farm. The actress recently invited GQ Magazine to her home to explore the property. The outlet describes it as her “wonderland.”

The actress lives on “a 50-acre farm with goats, donkeys, peacocks, ducks, cats and a 1930s house that she and her family live in,” according to the outlet. The property is around two hours from Manhattan, but it’s hidden from the public eye.

“No one would know there was a farm on this road,” the mother of two told GQ. “This is private; there’s woods; I feel so protected.”

While giving the journalist a tour, Amanda Seyfried introduced them to her zoo of animals.

“I am Snow White!” Seyfried declared while speaking to the outlet. “This is my dream!”

Like many other big names in Hollywood, the actress longed for a quieter life away from the constant cameras and press. Shortly after starring in “Les Misérables,” she began to feel uneasy with fame. At 26, she purchased her farm in the Hudson Valley and quickly fell in love with the quiet lifestyle.

“I always wanted a bucolic life. I always wanted to have a farm,” Amanda Seyfried told the outlet, noting that she was always searching for a way out of Hollywood.

The Actress Looks Forward to Her Next Adventure

When she isn’t spending time with her family and animals, Amanda Seyfried is preparing for her next role. She and many other major names are starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Octet.” The film is adapted from Dave Malloy’s 2019 off-Broadway show of the same name.

“I can’t wait,” the 40-year-old told GQ Magazine. “The best thing about this project, for me, is the entire rehearsal process. First of all, we have a rehearsal process, and the entire rehearsal process is being done as if it was theatre. So we’re doing eight hours [of rehearsals daily] and then we have a week of tech, and then the film crew comes in and we shoot.”

Amanda Seyfried admitted she isn’t entirely sure what to expect from the end result. But at the end of the day, she’s honored to be part of the project.

“What I care about is making the most of this delicious two-month period where I’m going to be a theatre actor and I’m going to be singing in unison a cappella, with seven other unbelievable artists, in a room with Lin,” she gushed.

Fans look forward to learning more about “Octet” over the next several months.