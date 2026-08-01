Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Introduce Adorable New Family Member

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have welcomed a new addition to their family.

The famously private couple expanded their household after adopting a new rescue, with Mendes sharing the happy news on Instagram on Friday, July 31.

Mendes Looked Ecstatic in the Post

“Introducing Charlie, our newest member of our familia. We’re in love! Gracias to @californiadoodlerescues ❤️,” Mendes wrote alongside a series of photos and a short video introducing Charlie to her followers.

The post featured two photos and a video showing the family’s newest companion settling into his new home.

While Mendes and Gosling rarely share details about their personal lives, the actress has frequently used social media to highlight her love of animals and her experiences adopting rescue pets.

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations and excitement over the newest addition.

California Doodle Rescues, the organization that matched Charlie with the family, celebrated the announcement by writing, “Congratulations!!!! 🎊 they have the best parents in town!!!!”

Mendes replied with a heartfelt message of her own.

“we love you guys! ❤️❤️❤️,” she responded.

Many followers also shared stories about their own pets while welcoming Charlie.

“I have raised 3 old english sheepdogs they are the best!” one person commented.

Another praised the family’s decision to adopt, writing, “Thank you for adopting another pup! What a perfect trio!”

Others simply couldn’t contain their excitement.

“NO WAYYYYYY AWWWwW,” one fan wrote.

Animal rights organization PETA also joined the celebration, commenting, “Magic and Charlie are already the sweetest duo 🥹❤️ Love that you adopted and welcomed Charlie into your family.”

Another follower added, “He is beautiful! Congratulations! I have two Bernedoodles and mine are always playing, never a dull moment! Precious Charlie!”

Mendes Has Used the Rescue Group Before

Charlie isn’t the first rescue Mendes has welcomed into the family.

In November 2024, she introduced followers to another adopted companion named Magic, who also came from California Doodle Rescues.

“Meet the newest member of our family … Magic!!!” Mendes wrote at the time.

She explained that Magic had been adopted through the nonprofit rescue organization, which focuses on rescuing, fostering and finding homes for mixed-breed poodles.

According to the organization’s mission, it also promotes humane sheltering, quality veterinary care and education about responsible pet ownership.

“More to come…I’m crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you. ❤️,” Mendes added in that earlier post.

Since then, Magic has become a regular feature on Mendes’ Instagram page.

Earlier this month, the actress posted a playful carousel featuring her beloved companion while reflecting on the season.

“Trying to stay true to the 90’s summer I promised myself …❤️,” she captioned the update.

Although Mendes and Gosling keep much of their family life out of the spotlight, they occasionally offer fans small glimpses into the things that bring them joy.

The couple, who share two daughters, have consistently maintained a private home life while choosing to share only select moments with the public.

Charlie’s arrival marks another happy milestone for the family and continues Mendes’ long-standing commitment to adopting rescue animals.

Judging by the enthusiastic response from fans and animal lovers alike, the newest member of the household has already found plenty of admirers beyond his new home.