Brad Pitt’s Famous French Estate Threatened by Massive Wildfires 

Brad Pitt’s famed French estate has found itself alarmingly close to the devastating wildfires sweeping across parts of Europe.

New aerial images obtained by TMZ on Friday, July 31, show thick smoke approaching Château Miraval, the sprawling vineyard and estate in southern France that Pitt once shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

While the property does not appear to have been damaged as of Friday morning, the images highlight how close the advancing fire has come to the historic estate.

All About the Property

Located in the Provence region, Château Miraval has long been associated with the former Hollywood power couple. Pitt and Jolie purchased the property during their relationship and later married there in 2014. Although their divorce has been finalized, ownership of the estate remains the subject of an ongoing legal dispute.

The latest wildfire scare comes just weeks after another development in the legal battle over Miraval.

Earlier this month, Jolie challenged Pitt’s latest court filing, arguing that he had mischaracterized her legal position in an effort to obtain years of her financial records, according to PEOPLE. The dispute over the winery has stretched on for years following the pair’s split and remains unresolved.

Pitt’s estate is not the only celebrity property affected by the rapidly spreading fires.

George Clooney Had to Evacuate

George and Amal Clooney were also forced to leave their home in Brignoles, France, where they live with their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

In a letter shared on Wednesday, July 29, and addressed to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond, the couple acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding their own home while expressing concern for the wider community.

“Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” they wrote.

Despite evacuating the area, the Clooneys vowed to help however they can once the immediate danger has passed.

“As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

The fires are part of a broader wildfire emergency affecting several European countries during an intense stretch of hot, dry weather.

Across France, hundreds of thousands of people have reportedly been displaced as emergency crews continue working to contain multiple blazes, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of additional residents have evacuated communities in Spain, while firefighters in Greece are also battling destructive wildfires.

Authorities across the region continue to monitor rapidly changing conditions as high temperatures, strong winds and dry vegetation create dangerous conditions for firefighters attempting to slow the spread of the flames.

For now, Château Miraval appears to have escaped damage, but the dramatic aerial footage underscores how quickly conditions can change as firefighters continue their efforts to protect homes, businesses and historic properties.

The estate has become one of the most recognizable celebrity-owned properties in France, not only because of its award-winning wine business but also because of its ties to Pitt and Jolie’s highly publicized relationship and the lengthy court battle that has followed their split.