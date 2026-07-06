Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Share Romantic New Photos From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are giving fans a closer look at their glamorous date night after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding celebration.

The couple, who have been linked since 2022, were among the celebrity guests at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, where Swift and Kelce exchanged vows in front of family, friends and an A-list crowd.

While attendees kept much of the event private, new behind-the-scenes images shared by Pitt and de Ramon’s glam team offered a glimpse of the couple before they headed to the celebration.

The Couple Dazzled With Their Looks

Makeup artist Charlie Riddle and hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti both posted photos showing the pair dressed for the occasion.

Pitt, 62, opted for a timeless black tuxedo paired with a bow tie and dark sunglasses. Zanoletti also shared a close-up image highlighting the actor’s freshly trimmed hairstyle ahead of the event.

De Ramon, 33, chose an elegant black lace gown featuring a semi-sheer design with an asymmetrical neckline.

The jewelry executive completed the look with emerald-green earrings while wearing her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail that showcased the statement accessories.

Beyond the fashion, the photos also captured several affectionate moments between the couple as they smiled and posed together before the wedding festivities.

De Ramon later reshared one of the images to her Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji and setting it to Swift’s romantic song “Lover.”

Pitt and de Ramon were among many familiar faces celebrating the newlyweds.

Details About the Wedding Are Emerging

Other celebrity guests included Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, Hugh Grant, Jennifer Lopez, and Adam Sandler.

Sandler just so happened to have officiated the ceremony.

Although many details surrounding the wedding remain private, several guests have begun sharing memories from the event.

One of those guests was AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, who previously partnered with Swift on the theatrical release of her blockbuster concert film.

In a social media post that was later deleted, Aron described the ceremony as heartfelt and deeply personal.

According to Aron, the couple exchanged vows that were “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing.”

He added that the speeches explored “how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

Meanwhile, another memorable moment from the ceremony was shared by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who attended the wedding with his wife, Tammy.

Speaking at an event in Salt Lake City on July 5, Reid recalled the advice Sandler offered the newlyweds during the ceremony.

“Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told me, ‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” Reid said, according to the Deseret News. “It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”

Adding even more intrigue, reports have suggested the wedding weekend was professionally filmed, fueling speculation that Swift and Kelce could eventually release a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling their lavish celebration.