From Bravo to Broadway: ‘RHOSLC’s’ Britani Bateman Takes Over New York Stages This Summer

Television personality and accomplished stage actress Britani Bateman is officially bringing her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to New York this summer. The breakout star of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has announced an intimate solo performance at the legendary Ice Palace in Cherry Grove, Fire Island, on Friday, July 24, before making a highly anticipated return to Manhattan’s iconic 54 Below for a three-night residency spanning Aug. 30, Aug. 31, and Sept. 2.

The upcoming live dates follow the massive, overwhelming response to her previous sold-out cabaret run, “What About Me: An Evening with Britani Bateman.”

The updated iteration promises an unforgettable evening of Broadway favorites, heartfelt personal storytelling, surprise special guests, and a few playful, unscripted nods to Bateman’s headline-making life in the Bravo spotlight.

For a trained vocalist who dominated regional theater long before reality television cameras started rolling, these exclusive New York engagements cement her rapid ascent as one of the most exciting live entertainers on the city’s current cabaret circuit.

Bateman shared the exciting news on Instagram late last month.

Why Is the Breakout Star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Committing to a Packed Summer Tour?

For Bateman, stepping onto elite cabaret stages like 54 Below and the historical Ice Palace allows her to seamlessly blend her deep theatrical roots with her rapidly growing national media profile.

Audiences who first discovered her on Bravo for her sharp wit and resilience will see a completely different side of the performer when she steps behind a live microphone.

“Ting ting ting – an announcement,” teased the official show billing on the 54 Below event portal, cheekily referencing classic reality television drama. The production balances the high-energy camp of her television persona with the refined precision of an elite vocalist. To support the upcoming performance schedule, Bateman is making herself available for both in-person and remote media interviews to unpack the creative intersection of Broadway and Bravo.

Merging Powerhouse Vocals and Magnetic Stage Presence for Die-Hard Theater Enthusiasts and Bravo Fans

Long before she ever stepped foot into the chaotic world of reality television, Bateman built an impressive, decades-long career as a leading lady. A distinguished theater graduate from Brigham Young University, she has an extensive performance resume that includes starring roles in major regional and touring productions such as “Miss Saigon,” “The R.M.” and “Forever Strong.”

Her live sets are specifically designed to showcase the exact musical theater talent that originally launched her professional career. Music lovers can expect a masterfully curated setlist packed with traditional showtunes, modern pop arrangements, and intimate, conversational interludes that reveal the woman behind the screen.

Using Her Growing Platform for Passionate Philanthropy and Crucial Community Advocacy

Beyond her creative work on the stage and screen, the proud Utah native and devoted mother of two continues to balance her demanding entertainment schedule with deep personal activism. She works extensively as a passionate philanthropist and advocate, specifically partnering with the nonprofit organization- GenerationAll.

Her work with the group focuses on breaking the painful cycle of generational trauma through direct educational resources and specialized, trauma-informed support for survivors of sexual violence. By bringing that exact same warmth, vulnerability, and sense of purpose to her live cabaret storytelling,

Bateman ensures her New York audiences experience a deeply grounded, multi-dimensional performance that extends far past the surface-level glitter of reality fame.



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