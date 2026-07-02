Lil Wayne Apologizes for Missing Opening Night of ’20+ Years of Carter Classics’ Tour

Multi-platinum rapper Lil Wayne has issued a heartfelt public apology to his fans after failing to appear for the opening night of his highly anticipated North American tour at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry,” the artist wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 1, after thousands of concertgoers were left waiting for hours in the outdoor venue. The June 30 concert was supposed to kick off his “20+ Years of Carter Classics” tour, but venue officials finally announced at 11 p.m. that the headliner would not take the stage.

While the multi-platinum rapper confirmed that the show is being rescheduled for July 28, neither he nor his management team provided any specific reason for his absence. The sudden cancellation left the audience frustrated after sitting through a lengthy delay following the opening performance by rapper 2 Chainz.

Why Did the Multi-Platinum Rapper Fail to Appear for the Opening Night of His Highly Anticipated North American Tour?

The lack of updates during the prolonged delay left thousands of concertgoers upset with the artist. The Bangor concert was heavily promoted as the official start of his entire national summer tour. According to updates from the venue, background music played over the loudspeakers until late into the evening, but the musician never arrived at the amphitheater property.

This is not the first time the performer has canceled a concert at the last minute. According to PEOPLE, the New Orleans rapper has previously canceled performances in cities like Toronto and Los Angeles shortly before he was supposed to sing.

How Are Devoted Concertgoers Reacting to Lil Wayne’s Absence?

The financial and emotional impact of the cancellation is a major source of frustration for the audience who shoowed up to see 2 Chainz, The Game and the New Orleans rapper. Many fans traveled long distances across state lines and country borders to get to the amphitheater. The total cost for these ticket holders included gas, food, and hotel rooms, which they cannot get refunded.

“Well, I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” said Rita Sack, who drove from Nova Scotia, Canada. Sack noted that the disappointment was about more than ticket prices. “Never mind the money. It’s like, moments in life and that was going to be a moment. [My friend] left her six-month baby for the first time. Like, it’s people’s time. Just don’t waste people’s time,” Sack said.

She added that a quick explanation from the artist would have helped, stating, “We paid for Lil Wayne. Like, the least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know? Like, just take the moment and be like, hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.”

What Options Are Available for Thousands of Concertgoers Following the Cancellation?

The multi-platinum rapper and his management team are offering ticket exchanges to fix the issue. Ticketmaster and the venue announced that all original tickets are valid for the new July 28 date. Information about the schedule will be sent by email to everyone who bought a ticket.

The new date will have to follow strict local rules, as the city of Bangor has an 11 p.m. curfew for outdoor music at the amphitheater.

Some fans are staying positive despite the trouble. Makayla Sullivan, who traveled from Rhode Island and has the musician’s face tattooed on her side, plans to see him at his next stop.

“Oh, I’m a ride or die. I’m going to see him in New Hampshire on Friday. Maybe he’ll show up,” Sullivan said with a laugh. While some people will travel again, the multi-platinum rapper will need to show up on time on July 28 to satisfy the thousands of concertgoers who feel let down by this amphitheater cancellation.

Lil Wayne’s North American covers almost 30 dates and will end in October.

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