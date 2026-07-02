New Claim: Taylor Swift’s Rumored Wedding Venue is a ‘Decoy’

Rumors are rampant that Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce will tie the knot in front of 1,000 invited guests at Madision Square Garden.

However, a man alleging to be an invited guest is claiming that a key detail being reported about the rumored nuptials is off: the wedding is happening — just not at MSG.

Invitee Says Ceremony Won’t Take Place at MSG

Speaking with TMZ, Anthony Jabin told the outlet that he was the plus-one of someone who received a physical paper invitation to the wedding.

According to Jabin — a memorabilia collector who’s been invited to both the wedding and the subsequent reception — reports that both will be held at Madison Square Garden are incorrect.

The Wedding and the Reception Will Reportedly Be Held in Different Venues

He told TMZ that the ceremony and the reception will be held on the rumored day — Friday, July 3 — but will not take place within the same venue.

He claims that the star-studded reception will take place at the famed NYC arena, but insists the couple will be exchanging vows in a smaller ceremony held somewhere else.

While he would neither confirm nor deny that the wedding itself will take place in New York City, TMZ points out that would seem likely, given that the schedule — which was leaked to Page Six — indicates the cocktail hour at MSG begins at 4 p.m.

This Wedding Guest Claimed There Will Be ‘A Little Bit of a Surprise’

@tmz 🚨🗣️ Taylor Swift’s big day will be divided in 2 … the marriage ceremony and the mega-reception, and the 2 will not go down at the same venue … TMZ has learned. ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

Jabin was speaking with TMZ’s Harvey Levin and co-host Charles Latibeaudiere about his memorabilia when he casually mentioned he’d be attending the Swift-Kelce wedding. Not surprisingly, the TMZ hosts’ jaws literally dropped.

“I received a physical inviation,” Jabin said. When asked to share more details, he replied, “Well, I’m not allowed to disclose it, but it’s not going to be what everybody thinks. There’s a little bit of a surprise going on.”

The Rumored Wedding Venue Is a ‘Decoy’

Jabin continued by dropping a bombshell. “There’s a decoy,” he said. “They’ve got something … They don’t want everybody to know where it really is.”

Levin then began to grill Jabin, who confirmed that the wedding and the party will take place on the same day. However, when asked if the wedding would be held at MSG, he deferred. “I can’t say,” he responded.

Levin continued his interrogation, with Jabin insisting that the wedding was not being held in the same venue as the party. He would not, however, confirm Levin’s query about whether the wedding would take place in NYC. “I can’t disclose everything right now … I really can’t mention,” he said, adding, “I’ve already said too much.”

Speculation That the Wedding Isn’t Actually a Wedding

While Jabin’s remarks will prove intriguing to Swifties, there’s a whole other school of thought believing that the rumored wedding is actually something else entirely.

In comments to TMZ’s video, shared via TikTok, speculation ran wild.

“They’re already married, this is the reception they’re having,” wrote one TikTok user, while others conjectured that the couple would tie the knot at nearby St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue.

“It’s not a wedding, it’s an album debut on her independent label on Independence Day,” wrote one commenter, speculating the whole thing was a fake-out that would bring massive media attention to her label launch.

“This is a girl who wrote love songs with a quill,” wrote another. “She’s not getting married on a basketball court.”