Schedule Revealed For Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

The rumored wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been making headlines for months. Now, Page Six is serving up more info about the hugely anticipated nuptials, managing to obtain a copy of the official schedule.

The Wedding Celebrations Will Last for 10 Hours

Sources tell Page Six that the wedding — set for New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3 — will take 10 full hours.

It all begins on Thursday night. A rehearsal dinner with 100 wedding guests will take place in MSG’s Infosys Theater, beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10:30 p.m. Guests will reportedly arrive through the 4 Penn entrance.

That confirms an earlier report from ABC News that the couple would be hosting two events, one for 100 people on Thursday, and then a larger, 1,000-person event taking place on Friday. A source stated that “both events will have a strict no-phone policy for everyone inside the venue,” and that there will be tents and canopies set up in order to “prevent the public from catching glimpses of arrivals and departures.”

What Time Will the Wedding Ceremony Begin

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On Friday, guests will begin to arrive at 3:30 p.m., when MSG doors will open. A cocktail hour will kick things off at 4 p.m., held on the sixth-floor concourse. After cocktails, guests will take their seats within the arena, with the ceremony set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

This will be followed by the reception, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests are expected to party the night away, with the festivities expected to continue until 2 a.m.

Rumors of a Castle Inside MSG

TMZ previously reported that workers were constructing a giant castle for the wedding ceremony. Sources told the outlet that the interior of Madison Square Garden was being transformed into a fairytale-themed wonderland, with a massive castle serving as the centerpiece.

CBS News obtained footage of semi-trailers unloading large items from trucks into Madison Square Garden, all wrapped in dark plastic.

Labels reading “Garden Party 1 (scenic)” were visible inside one of the trucks.

Heavy Security and NDAs

Security is at the forefront of the forthcoming wedding ceremony. Invitations were reportedly watermarked — making it easy to identify the culprit if one of them gets leaked to the press. In addition, all guests were asked to sign electronic nondisclosure agreements (commonly known as NDAs).

However, those reports also indicated that the NDAs were apparently quite toothless, and guests who violated the terms wouldn’t be subjected to any actual penalties (other than incurring the wrath of the bride and groom, that is).

Rumored Performers & Guests

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that Swift has enlisted a pair of heavyweight singers to perform: Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

If that rumor turns out to be true, both names make perfect sense; Swift dropped a clue about Nicks when she wore a t-shirt bearing the name of the Fleetwood Mac legend to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, while her first big hit was an ode to the country singer, the aptly titled “Tim McGraw,” released when she was just 16 years old.

As for the guest list, a Page Six report indicated that it will be star-studded. Among the rumored wedding guests are Este, Danielle and Alana Haim (of rock group Haim); Zoé Kravitz; Ed Sheeran; spouses Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley; “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay; Cara Delevingne; Suki Waterhouse; Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper; and Selena Gomez and husband Benny Blanco.