Dolly Parton Posts Rare Family Snap Featuring Her Lookalike Sister

Dolly Parton is giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life. The country music icon recently shared a photo via Instagram featuring one of her sisters, and followers couldn’t help but notice the striking family resemblance.

The sweet snapshot quickly drew plenty of attention on social media, with many fans pointing out just how much the sisters look alike. Others appreciated the rare opportunity to see Parton sharing such a special family moment.

Dolly Parton and Sister Rachel Share Fourth of July Fun

Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George sat together for a photograph to celebrate July 4th. The post shared recipes from their “Good Lookin’ Cookin’ cookbook, perfect for a celebratory day with family and friends.

The caption read, “Sweet tea… barbecue… corn on the cob… apple pie. Does any combination say “summertime” better? Add fireworks and the Fourth of July, and you have a Celebration Cookout. My sister Rachel and I rounded up some of our favorite recipes to help make your holiday weekend a little extra special.”

The recipes listed were for Parton’s Sweet Tea and Barbecue Ribs. Instructions for how to prepare each dish followed.

Following the image of the sisters, other photos included an image of the completed Sweet Tea and ribs. There was also pictures of roasted corn on the cob and Apple pie.

The cookbook was released in 2024, per Parton’s official website. She shared the following quote about collaborating with her sister on the project.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel,” Parton began. “So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me.”

“I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”

Rachel added, “This book has always been a dream of mine. Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we’ve washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin’ cookin’!”

She concluded, “Everyone knows Dolly as a great singer-songwriter – and she is – but she’s also very creative in the kitchen. I’m so excited to share this book with you so you can experience that yourself!”

Fans Reacted to the Heartwarming Social Media Post

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In the comments section of the heartwarming social media post, fans reacted to the image of Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel. They were quick to point out the family resemblance, with many saying the sisters could easily pass for twins.

“That first photo is the cutest! You could be twins!” shared one follower.

“Dang, which one is Dolly and which one is Rachel? They look exactly alike,” claimed a second fan.

A third Instagram user penned, “It looks so delicious thank you for sharing.” A fourth admirer wrote, “My goodness! Your sister is a cutie too! The food looks great! I’m hungry now.”