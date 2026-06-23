Dolly Parton Says This 1984 Classic Was the Most Fun She Ever Had Making a Movie, A-List Co-Star Agrees

Few entertainers have enjoyed as much success in both music and film as Dolly Parton. Over the years, the country icon has appeared in several beloved movies, but one project stands out as her favorite on-set experience.

Parton didn’t hesitate when she revealed the film that brought her the most joy. In fact, she said making the 1984 classic “Rhinestone” alongside Sylvester Stallone was the most fun she ever had, and he couldn’t agree more.

Dolly Parton Talks About Making ‘Rhinestone’

In an Instagram post dated June 22, Dolly Parton shared a scene still from the movie she claims was her favorite to work on. Although critics weren’t fans of “Rhinestone,” the country queen admits she had a blast during filming.

“In June 1984, ‘Rhinestone’ with Sylvester Stallone was released. It was one of the best times I’ve had making a movie,” Parton declared.

She paired her post with a photo alongside Stallone. The action hero star, writer, and director, donned country star attire for the unforgettable snap.

Parton showed off her hourglass figure in a silver sequined dress with a plunging neckline. Stallone wore a country and western style shirt, accessorized with long silver fringe. He held an electric guitar.

In response to her post, Stallone also reflected that he, too, had a great experience while filming. He called Parton “the greatest.”

“Thank you very much, darling. You are truly the greatest,” Stallone began.

“I’ve never met anyone as brilliant and kind and loved as you are. The crew adored you. We [never] stopped laughing during the making of that film. It was the greatest. I just needed about 100 more years of singing lessons!”

What Was the Movie ‘Rhinestone’ About?

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“Rhinestone” is a 1984 musical comedy starring Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone. The film follows the story of Jake Farris, a tough New York cab driver played by Stallone. He’s challenged to become a country music star by singer Jake’s mentor and friend, played by Parton.

The movie is best remembered for the duo’s chemistry and comedic banter. However, “Rhinestone” While the movie received mixed reviews upon its release, it developed a cult following over the years.

The film showcased Dolly’s natural comedic talent. By 1984, audiences already knew she could sing, but “Rhinestone” gave her another chance to show off the charm and comic timing that made her a star in “9 to 5.”

The film represented a creative risk for both stars. Parton was expanding her Hollywood career, while Stallone stepped far outside his comfort zone by singing, dancing, and playing comedy. According to American Songwriter, the soundtrack LP had hits such as “Tennessee Homesick Blues” and “God Won’t Get You.”

Dolly Parton has made headlines after postponing select appearances and performances, explaining that she was managing a variety of and simply needed to take better care of herself. She reassured fans that nothing was life-threatening and that she remained active in both music and her business ventures.

“Rhinestone” remains a beloved cult favorite film. As for Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone, their fond memories of working together still linger, as does their affection for one another.