Muni Long Reveals She Had Double Lung Transplant After 1 Week to Live

Muni Long is sharing the frightening health battle that nearly cost her life.

During a June 23 appearance on “Good Morning America,” the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she underwent a double lung transplant after doctors told her she had only one week to live. The shocking diagnosis came after months of worsening health issues while touring with Brandy and Monica on “The Boy Is Mine Tour” in late 2025.

Long said she continued performing despite struggling physically because of everything happening in her life at the time. Looking back, however, she admitted she “should have never taken that tour.”

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The singer, who has been open about living with lupus since being diagnosed in 2014, said her health took a serious turn during the Northeast leg of the tour around Thanksgiving. She became so ill that she could barely get out of bed and was only able to perform two songs during her final show before returning home, per Billboard.

After arriving home for Thanksgiving, Long said she woke up in a hospital and was faced with a life-altering decision.

“I said, ‘How long do I have to live?’ And they go, ‘A week.’ My jaw dropped,” she recalled on “GMA.”

Doctors told her she could either enter hospice care or undergo a double lung transplant.

Muni Long Says She Knew Something Was Wrong

Long revealed that the health crisis did not come out of nowhere. She had been dealing with troubling symptoms for quite some time before receiving the devastating prognosis.

“I knew for a really long time that something was wrong,” she said, explaining that she was constantly coughing, spitting into cups throughout the day and struggling to catch her breath during normal activities.

The singer also developed pneumonia while on tour, which ultimately forced her to leave “The Boy Is Mine Tour” in November 2025. At the time, she announced that her doctors had advised her it was no longer safe to continue performing, according to TheGrio.

Long had previously opened up about the challenges of living with lupus. In a February 2025 interview with People, she explained that flare-ups could cause severe pain, fatigue, blue fingertips, pale skin and coughing fits that sometimes affected her ability to sing.

She also shared that cold temperatures were one of her biggest triggers and often required her to rest immediately after performances while wrapping herself in blankets and steaming her voice.

Singer Is Focused on Recovery Following Surgery

Ultimately, Long decided to move forward with the transplant despite concerns about how the procedure could affect her career.

“The ego and the vanity was just like, ‘But what about my voice?'” she said on “GMA.” “But then I look at my son, and I think about how much more life that I have to live. Quality of life was first. I can’t sing if I’m not here.”

In addition to the double lung transplant, Long also underwent vocal surgery. She revealed that her recently released single was recorded before the procedures and said her voice sounds different now, though she joked that it may actually be better.

Six months after surgery, Long said she is doing “fabulous” and remains symptom-free with no infections or complications.

The emotional interview quickly drew support online after “Good Morning America” shared a clip of the conversation on social media. Many fans, including fellow lupus patients, praised Long for speaking openly about her experience and raising awareness about the disease.

Looking back, Long said one of the biggest lessons she learned was the importance of advocating for herself.

“I think the bulk of my trauma came from holding everything. I did not speak up for myself.”