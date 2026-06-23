Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Festival With Artists Playing for Free

Olivia Rodrigo‘s newly announced Daisy Chain Fields festival is already generating buzz thanks to its star-studded all-women lineup. But according to the singer, the biggest surprise may be happening behind the scenes.

During a June 23 appearance on “Good Morning America,” Rodrigo revealed that every artist participating in the festival has agreed to perform for free, allowing all net proceeds from the event to benefit organizations that support women and girls.

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The one-day festival, which takes place Aug. 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, will feature performances from Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, Doechii, KATSEYE, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage and several other artists.

Speaking with Diane Sawyer, Rodrigo praised the performers for donating their time and talent to the cause.

“It’s a real testament to their hearts as well as their talent,” Rodrigo said.

The singer also confirmed that 100% of the festival’s net proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations focused on issues affecting women and girls, including Planned Parenthood, Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights and National Women’s Law Center, among others.

Olivia Rodrigo Says Lilith Fair Inspired the Festival

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daisy Chain Fields was inspired in part by Lilith Fair, the groundbreaking all-female music festival co-founded by Sarah McLachlan in the late 1990s.

Rodrigo revealed that McLachlan was actually the first person she called when she decided she wanted to create the festival.

“She’s a total trailblazer, and an incredible artist and a friend,” Rodrigo said.

Sarah McLachlan at Lilith Fair on July 28, 2010 in Camden, New Jersey. (Getty Images)

The Grammy winner explained that she hopes Daisy Chain Fields serves as a reminder that women do not have to compete against one another to succeed.

“I think there’s this rhetoric that girls are supposed to be competing against each other for the top spot, or that there’s only this many resources for everyone,” Rodrigo said.

She added that she hopes events like Lilith Fair and Daisy Chain Fields can help challenge that mindset.

“I think it’s an experience like Lilith Fair and hopefully Daisy Chain that will show us that we’re all way stronger when we come together and support one another.”

According to People, Rodrigo has dreamed of creating the festival for years and even described launching it as “my calling in some weird way.” She also said the name Daisy Chain Fields represents women “being strong and beautiful together.”

The festival’s lineup was personally curated by Rodrigo and includes artists she admires both professionally and personally.

Fans Celebrate the Female-Powered Event

Rodrigo first announced Daisy Chain Fields on Instagram, where she shared her excitement about finally bringing the idea to life.

“Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” she wrote. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic it’s finally coming true.”

She also described the lineup as being filled with her “heroes and friends” and reiterated that all proceeds will go toward organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

“I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that,” she wrote.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support. One commenter wrote, “so inspired by you as always 🌼,” while another thanked Rodrigo for supporting organizations that help women and survivors. A third fan summed up the reaction from many followers by writing, “I’m completely gagged at the line up.”

The announcement comes during another major career milestone for Rodrigo. Per Variety, her latest album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her third consecutive chart-topping album.

Still, Daisy Chain Fields appears to be about more than music. For Rodrigo, the festival is an opportunity to bring together artists, fans and organizations in support of a larger cause.

“I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change.”