Olivia Rodrigo Immortalized in LEGO: See the Pics!

Olivia Rodrigo recently collaborated with The Cure’s Robert Smith on her single “What’s Wrong With Me.” Her latest collab, however, isn’t with another musician, but with LEGO.

The company has just announced its new LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection, five sets that are inspired by the “defining songs, symbols and fan-favorite moments from across her albums, including “Sour,” “Guts,” and “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.”

A First for LEGO

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo with LEGO set.

According to the company, Rodrigo has made toy history as the first-ever musician to receive multiple dedicated LEGO sets. These include five new LEGO mini-figures celebrating some of her most iconic performances.

“The five new mini-figures revisit some of the Grammy-Award winner’s most recognzable looks and stage moments with each featuring two different facial expressions,” notes LEGO’s press release.

Olivia Rodrigo Teased Her New LEGO Collab

Prior to the announcement, Rodrigo took to Instagram to tease the upcoming news.

“Created in collaboration with Olivia, the collection features custom detailing inspired by some of her most iconic on-stage moments through the years and nods to her Filipino heritage,” the release continues. “Each mini-figure features her unmistakable expressions and showcases some of her favorite looks, just as all five characters come with dual facial expressions, revealing different sides of Olivia’s personality.”

The LEGO Sets are Loaded with Easter Eggs

LEGO Five LEGO versions of Olivia Rodrigo

Fans are instructed to look closely for numerous easter eggs within the sets, ranging from Rodrigo’s red megaphone to symbolic floral displays.

According to Rodrigo, she’s long been a fan of LEGO building blocks and the creativity they can inspire.

“I’ve always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the LEGO team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting,” she said in a statement. “There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets — little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me.”

Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer at the LEGO Group, added: “Olivia Rodrigo has created a world that fans feel deeply connected to — one filled with emotion, individuality, creativity and discovery. With this collection, we wanted to celebrate the passion Olivia brings to every lyric, every hidden clue and every album, while giving fans a meaningful way to connect with her. This collaboration is about more than recreating moments — it’s about inspiring fans to build, explore and express themselves through storytelling and creative building.”

Five Different Sets Are Available

LEGO All the Olivia Rodrigo LEGO sets.

The five sets are: Olivia Rodrigo’s Vinyl; Olivia Rodrigo’s Secret Storage; Olivia Rodrigo’s Dual Guitar; Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert Moon; and Olivia Rodrigo’s Flower Bouquet.

“From the beginning, we wanted this collection to feel like something fans could explore over time,” explained Amy Corbett, senior design manager and product lead at The LEGO Group. “Every detail — from the outfits, mini-figure expressions and smallest symbols — was designed to reflect moments from Olivia’s world and her energy in a way that invites discovery. It was about capturing not just how things look, but how they feel to her fans.”

Her All-Female Festival Will Debut This Summer

Along with her new LEGO collab and the recent release third album, Rodrigo also announced plans for a new all-female music festival.

Set to take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, Rodrigo will headline the Daisy Chain Fields festival. Other performers on the bill include Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, Doechii, KATSEYE, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage and others.

“All of the artists who are doing it are making no profit,” Rodrigo told Pitchfork, revealing that proceeds from the festival would be donated to nonprofit organizations serving women and girls, including Planned Parenthood, the Women’s Law Center and the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health.

“I just feel like we need something really positive to do and see, and young girls need awesome role models who are supporting other women and who are engaging in something that’s really joyful and musical and community-oriented,” she explained. “I actually feel like it’s my calling in some weird way,” she says. “I … have had this dream to do this festival for a really long time.”

When Will Olivia Rodrigo’s LEGO Sets Become Available?

The collection launches worldwide on August 1. However, fans who can’t wait until then can pre-order the first three sets on the LEGO website.