Kate Hudson Posts Gorgeous Photos From Greek Summer Getaway With Family

Academy Award-nominated actress and singer-songwriter Kate Hudson has shared some gorgeous photographs from her summer family getaway in Greece.

Hudson, 47, is engaged to actor, musician, and record company owner Danny Fujikawa, 40, who is believed to be in Greece with her. She also has a 22-year-old son, Ryder Russell Robinson, from her first marriage to musician Chris Robinson, who is also there. Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, also posted a lovely family picture from the break in the Southeastern European country last week.

However, Hudson’s pictures only show her and her two youngest children, 14-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy (son of Muse lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy) and seven-year-old Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa (who is Danny Fujikawa’s daughter).

The star took to her social media to post the gorgeous images from her sunshine break.

Kate Hudson Says Her Family Getaway Was ‘Perfect’

Kate Hudson took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of 14 photographs and one video with her 18.7 million followers.

Hudson captioned the post, “Perfect start to summer @ooaesthesis ✨.” The tag at the end was for the “glamorous coastal hideaway” at which Hudson and her family stayed.

The carousel began with a picture of Hudson holding hands with daughter Rani as the night begins to draw in one evening.

Other photographs include two of Hudson and Rani reading books by the pool, son Bingham and Rani walking down a short pier as the sun begins to set, one picture of Hudson, Bingham, and Rani smiling with drinks, a picture of Bingham and Rani walking down a beach one evening, a picture of a delicious-looking cocktail, and a picture of Hudson’s feet as she walks along the beach in shallow water. Suffice it to say, everyone looks happy and healthy in all of the pictures.

The video is Hudson’s view as she cycles down a path on a sunny day. The scenery looks pleasant there with greenery either side of it.

It was a lovely insight into the actress’ family vacation. Her fans and followers had much to say about it in the post’s comments section.

Hudson’s Fans Loved Her ‘Wonderful’ Photographs

Getty Kate Hudson.

The comments section of Kate Hudson’s post about her family getaway is teeming with messages from her fans and followers.

The Instagram account of One&Only Aesthesis, where Hudson and her family stayed on their Greek trip, commented, “Welcome back to the Athenian Riviera 🤍.”

One of Hudson’s Greek followers wrote, “Welcome back to Greece ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you!!!!”

A Turkish follower said, “You’re so close, enjoy and visit İstanbul🥳🧿.”

Another of Hudson’s followers noted, “All the pics are wonderful.”

Someone else proclaimed, “Best place on earth and its name is Greece🌟🙏.”

“You have a mini me she’s so cute,” said one Instagram user about Hudson’s daughter Rani.

Finally, one individual wrote, “Oh! You belong here 😍 You have just the right amount of sophistication and humour to fit in Greece 🇬🇷.”

It really was lovely to get such an intimate insight into Kate Hudson’s family getaway in Greece. Moreover, we’re so glad Hudson and her family had such a wonderful time there.