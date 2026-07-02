Dennis Quaid Is Selling His Los Angeles Home for $5.2 Million — Take a Look Inside

Dennis Quaid is officially saying goodbye to his longtime Los Angeles home, according to Realtor.

The 72-year-old actor has listed his Brentwood Hills property for $5.2 million, just weeks after opening up about why he and his wife, Laura Savoie, decided to leave California and make Tennessee their permanent home.

Inside Quaid’s Stunning Home

Quaid purchased the contemporary residence in 2017 for approximately $3.9 million. Since then, he has extensively renovated the home, transforming it into a modern retreat tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

According to the Zillow listing, the property is a “pristine, completely remodeled, two-story warm Contemporary done with great taste and quality at the end of a quiet, flat cul-de-sac street in a desirable Brentwood Hills location.”

The home offers more than 4,100 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Large windows throughout the residence fill the interiors with natural light, while the open-concept floor plan creates bright, airy living spaces designed for entertaining and everyday family life.

The listing comes after Quaid recently spoke candidly about his decision to relocate to Nashville after becoming increasingly frustrated with life in California.

Quaid Revealed He Is Leaving California

Speaking with Fox News in June, the “Parent Trap” star said he believes the state has changed dramatically over the years.

“It used to be such a great town and the ‘90s was nice. And then it’s been kind of going downhill and I feel like people pay these taxes for no services is what it gets down to,” Quaid said.

He also pointed to the devastating California wildfires earlier this year as another factor that reinforced his decision to leave.

“And then fire happens and it kind of exposes all those things that go on that should be taken care of,” he continued. “So people are— people are angry and half angry, and they’re half kind of feel like giving up, to tell you the truth.”

Although Quaid’s home survived the fires, he said several friends were not as fortunate.

“We’ve had it lucky,” he said. “I have so many friends who have lost—my agent, he lost both of his houses, and another good friend over at Palisades, he just moved into a house and was renting the other one. He lost both of them.”

Quaid and Savoie first relocated to Nashville in 2020, though they continued holding onto the Los Angeles property while splitting time between Tennessee and California.

Now, with the home officially on the market, it appears the actor is ready to make a clean break from the West Coast.

During the same interview, Quaid acknowledged that he’s far from the only person who has chosen to leave the state.

“I’m just one of thousands who have left,” he said, adding that he still hopes Los Angeles can eventually rebound.

For now, however, Tennessee has become home.

After six years of ownership and a significant renovation, Quaid’s Brentwood residence is being offered for roughly $1.3 million more than he originally paid.

With its updated interiors, spacious layout and sought-after location, the property marks the end of an era for the actor as he fully embraces life outside of California.