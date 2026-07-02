It’s July, and that means one thing: Wimbledon 2026. As always, the tennis tournament is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club just outside of London. Wimbledon is one of the year’s four Grand Slams. It’s always a must-see time. That means the celebrities are coming out to watch the matches and make some fashion statements. We are four days into this year’s Wimbledon tournament, and we have already seen some big names in the stands, including members of the Royal Family, music superstars, “The Voice” coaches, and more. Check out the best celebrity photos from Wimbledon 2026 so far.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales

Getty The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 2, 2026.

David Beckham, His Mother, & Mary Berry

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Sir David Beckham, former professional footballer and President and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, his mother Sandra Beckham and Dame Mary Berry are seen in the Royal Box on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England.

Bad Bunny

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, is seen in Novak Djokovic’s box as he watches Novak Djokovic of Serbia play against Yibing Wu of People’s Republic of China in their Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England.

Joe Jonas

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Joe Jonas and Denise Jonas in the Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 4, on July 2, 2026 in Wimbledon, England.

Niall Horan

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley in Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 1, on June 29, 2026 in Wimbledon, England.

Ben Stiller

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Actor Ben Stiller watches the Gentlemen’s Singles second round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England.

Alexis Ohanian & Adira River Ohanian

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Alexis Ohanian, partner of Serena Williams of United States, holds daughter Adira River Ohanian as they watch Serena Williams of United States play against Maya Joint of Australia during their Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England.

Chris Rock

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Chris Rock in The Wimbledon Suite at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 4, on July 2, 2026 in Wimbledon, England.

Martina Navratilova

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Former tennis player Martina Navratilova is seen in the Royal Box on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England.

Romeo Beckham

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Romeo Beckham in attendance on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England.

Rory McIlroy

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Golfer Rory McIlroy is seen in the Royal Box with partner Erica Stoll as Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to him during a post-victory speech after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the Gentlemen’s Singles second round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England.

Jessica Gunning

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Jessica Gunning in the Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 2, on June 30, 2026 in Wimbledon, England.

Katherine Jenkins

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Opera Singer Katherine Jenkins and partner Andrew Levitas, are seen in the Royal Box on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England.

Hozier

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Hozier in the Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 4, on July 2, 2026 in Wimbledon, England.

Ellie Goulding

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Singer Ellie Goulding is seen in the royal box on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2026 in London, England.

Alexander Ludwig

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig in the Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 1, on June 29, 2026 in Wimbledon, England.

Wimbledon 2026 has just begun, so expect even more celebrities to make their way to the stands as we get closer and closer to the finals.