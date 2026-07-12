Photos: Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Championships Finals

Centre Court wasn’t just the stage for tennis royalty—it became the hottest celebrity destination of the weekend as Hollywood stars, music icons, athletes and members of high society descended on Wimbledon for the highly anticipated finals.

While all eyes were on the championship action unfolding on the grass, the stands and Royal Box delivered a spectacle of their own, with A-list attendees serving timeless style that quickly became as buzzworthy as the matches themselves.

Keep scrolling for a look who was in attendance at Wimbledon’s final weekend.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova attends the Royal Box on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham

Actress Hannah Waddingham attends the Royal Box on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jodie Foster

TV Presenter Davina McCall, Michael Douglas and Actress Jodie Foster attend the Royal Box on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jess Hunt and Ashley Park

Jess Hunt and Ashley Park attend as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates)

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates)

Rami Malek, Anna Wintour and Nicole Kidman

(From L) US actors Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Rami Malek sit close to former editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman in the Centre Court’s Royal Box, on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield

US singer Jennifer Lopez (C), British actor Tom Hiddleston (TOP R) and British-US actor Andrew Garfield (BOTTOM R) watch Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Germany’s Alexander Zverev playing during their men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Hiddleston has also partnered with Polo Ralph Lauren for this year’s Wimbledon. He appears in an ad campaign with Polo Bear and live streams in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite.

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince George of Wales and Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales look on as Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales prepares to present the Gentleman’s Singles trophy to Italy’s Jannik Sinner after his victory against Germany’s Alexander Zverev at the end of their men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins and Daisy Edgar-Jones

(L-R) Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, Geraldine Clark and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend as guests of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates)

Ben Stiller

Actor Ben Stiller and Ben Curtis attend the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman in the Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 14, on July 12, 2026 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for AELTC, Wimbledon)

Twiggy

Twiggy attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates)

Dustin Hoffman

Actor Dustin Hoffman embraces actress Sienna Miller in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)