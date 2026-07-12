‘Michael’ Hits $1 Billion Worldwide, Becomes First Billion-Dollar Biopic

“Michael” has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. As a result, it became the first biopic in history to reach the milestone. It is also the first Lionsgate release to earn more than $1 billion worldwide.

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The Michael Jackson film has generated $629.8 million internationally and $371.8 million domestically. This brings its worldwide total to $1.001 billion, Deadline reported.

Record-Breaking Box Office

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Michael” has exceeded expectations since its April theatrical debut despite behind-the-scenes controversy and mixed reviews. Deadline reported the film opened to $97 million domestically and $217 million globally. This set a new opening weekend record for a musical biopic and surpassed the previous mark set by 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

The outlet reported that strong word-of-mouth helped propel the film through the summer movie season. This allowed it to break several additional box office records. “Michael” surpassed 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which earned $911 million worldwide, to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. It also overtook 2023’s “Oppenheimer,” which grossed $975 million globally, to become the highest-grossing film based on a real person.

The milestone also makes “Michael” the biggest film in Lionsgate’s history. According to Deadline, the studio’s previous highest-grossing releases were “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” with $865 million worldwide, and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 2,” with $850 million. Lionsgate produced the film and distributed it domestically. Meanwhile, Universal handled international distribution.

Cast Brings Jackson’s Story Alive

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in his feature film debut as the King of Pop. Colman Domingo and Nia Long portray Michael’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson. The story follows the entertainer’s rise from the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world’s biggest music stars.

reported that Lionsgate is expected to move forward with at least one additional film about Jackson’s life. This decision follows the movie’s box office success.

Filmmakers Celebrate Milestone

“Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with ‘Michael’ is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew, and partners,” Fuqua said in a statement. “I am profoundly grateful to the audiences around the globe who embraced this film, showed up in theaters, and connected with this story across generations and cultures.”

Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, also celebrated this achievement. “Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theaters around the world,” Fogelson said. “Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience.”

Universal Pictures International President Veronika Kwan Vandenberg called “Michael” “a cultural phenomenon,” while producer Graham King said it has been “truly heartwarming” to see audiences of all ages come together to experience the film in theaters.