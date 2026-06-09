‘Super Mario Galaxy’ 1st 2026 Movie to Hit Major Milestone

Universal Pictures animated blockbuster The Super Mario Galaxy Movie became the first flick of 2026 to hit a major milestone.

The film, which debuted on April 1, hit the $1 billion mark worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie featuring Mario and Luigi has grossed over $428 million domestically. That accounts for nearly 43% of its total gross, and the flick has generated $572 internationally, or 57.2%.

Considering that Super Mario Galaxy had a budget of $110 million, the movie has been a resounding hit for Universal Pictures. Thus far, the only other movie that could have legs to reach the vaunted $1 billion mark worldwide is Michael.

The biopic about the late pop superstar Michael Jackson has grossed over $888 million worldwide. As such, the Lionsgate production could become the second picture this year to cross the coveted threshold.

It’s worth pointing out that two Disney flicks, Toy Story 5 and Moana, could eclipse the $1 billion mark worldwide. In addition, Illumination’s Minions & Monsters could also join Super Mario Galaxy atop the 2026 box office mark.

Super Mario Galaxy Still Has Long Way to Catch Predecessor

While Super Mario Galaxy has been the year’s biggest hit, it still trails its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, by a healthy margin.

Box Office Mojo reports the first installment of the Super Mario saga is 17th in all-time domestic sales. The 2023 feature captured nearly $575 million domestically, reaching $1.3 billion worldwide.

Its 2026 successor could very well reach those lofty numbers, but it still has a long way to go. As it stands, Super Mario Galaxy is 35th all-time, just ahead of Disney’s Zootopia 2, and right behind the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

It’s worth pointing out that Super Mario Galaxy still made some headway in theaters this past weekend. The film grossed over $602K domestically. While it’s unclear how much longer its theatrical run will last, there’s a good chance that theaters will still keep on top throughout the summer.

Third Installment Already in the Works

Super Mario Galaxy’s theatrical run has sparked speculation about a third installment. According to a piece on Screen Rant, one of the voice actors, Keegan-Michael Key, confirmed that a third installment of the series is in the works.

While there is no official release date, the speculation is that the third part will come out at some point in 2029.

Additionally, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic stated that the 2029 timeline seems the most realistic as they “want to get it right.”

That situation seems to indicate that the film franchise will maintain its three-year window in between releases.

It’s far too soon to determine what the sequel to Super Mario Galaxy will be like. However it plays out, the third installment will likely take over from some point where 2026’s storyline ended.

There is certainly room for the story to continue expanding. So, fans will just have to be patient until Mario and Luigi hit theaters again. It’s also worth highlighting that both Illumination and Universal Pictures have not made any formal comments at this time.