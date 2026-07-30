You Can Now Stream One of the Best Family Movies of 2026 on Peacock

It’s time to grab your snacks (and your plushies) and head to the couch. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” arguably one of the best family movies of 2026 so far, is now streaming on Peacock.

This is the long-awaited sequel to the 2023 release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which teased a second despite there not being an official announcement. In fact, that announcement took its time, and that led to a fairly long wait for the followup, because animated movies take a long time.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” hit theaters on April 1, 2026, and it crossed the $1 billion mark globally in the box office in June, becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of the year so far. It’s clear that children and adults alike were ready to see the next adventure of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Is Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Getty (L-R) American actors Jack Black and Benny Safdie attend the world premiere of ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ at Minamiza Theater in Kyoto on March 28, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP via Getty Images)

For now, the movie is only available on Peacock. It was created under Universal’s animation umbrella, which means the first streaming home is always going to be the one within its own brand. However, Universal and Netflix have a strong deal in place, and the movie will eventually head to the streaming giant.

Peacock users will get to stream the “Mario” sequel for the next four months. After that, it will head to Netflix, where it will remain exclusively for 10 months. It will then go back to Peacock for four months, and from that point, a negotiation can open with other streaming platforms.

For those who don’t want to play the game of switching streaming platforms and don’t want to wait for it to head to the biggest streamer of them all, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is available to buy on Digital, as well as on DVD and Blu-Ray. That was made possible back in May 2026, so you can get your hands on it via Amazon, Apple, Google Play or wherever you get your digital releases.

Will There Be a Third ‘Super Mario’ Movie?

Getty KYOTO, JAPAN – MARCH 28: Tiffany Herrera poses for a photo as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present the premiere of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” at Minamiza Theater on March 28, 2026 in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination)

Considering “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” broke two records, it seems likely that Universal will order a third. The first record was becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, but the second was more impressive. It’s the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time. That’s a feat so many others have attempted to reach!

The end credits scene hints that there are plans for a third movie. Princess Daisy was introduced after a Ukiki monkey steals a purse. While the monkey ran through the Gateway Galaxy hub world, Daisy steps out and knocks the monkey down with just one punch and then returns the purse to its rightful owner. There is no dialogue, similar to the way there was no dialogue when a Yoshi egg was spotted at the end of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

It’s a heavy implication that Daisy will play an important role in a third movie, and that means more time for Luigi. Many suspect that it means an adaptation of “Luigi’s Mansion,” a fan-favorite video game for those who tended to be Player 2 when playing the games.