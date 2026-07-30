Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Houseguests Weigh Final Votes Ahead of Eviction

The Big Brother 28 house entered Day 23 with strategy conversations continuing right up to eviction day as houseguests worked to secure votes and strengthen alliances. While Kamu remained Head of Household, much of the attention shifted toward whether Mallory or LaTrice would be evicted and how the outcome could influence the game moving forward. According to Rob Has a Podcast hosts Taran Armstrong and Mari Forth, players spent the day comparing numbers, testing loyalties and considering which decisions would best position them beyond this week’s vote.

Although several alliances appeared confident in their plans, conversations throughout the day showed that many houseguests were still evaluating different possibilities. Rather than treating the vote as settled, players continued meeting privately to discuss scenarios and determine where each person truly stood before the live eviction.

Taylor’s Decision Becomes a Key Talking Point

One of the biggest strategic developments involved Taylor, whose approach to the vote became increasingly important as both sides looked for reliable numbers. According to Armstrong and Forth, Taylor expressed hesitation about voting to evict LaTrice, explaining that personal relationships and the possible social consequences of the decision influenced her thinking.

Her position created additional uncertainty as multiple alliances tried to determine how the final vote might unfold. While several players continued campaigning for their preferred outcome, Taylor’s decision highlighted the balance between strategic gameplay and maintaining personal trust inside the house.

The hosts noted that her choice also affected how other houseguests viewed their own paths forward, making her one of the most closely watched players heading into eviction night.

Alliances Continue to Take Shape

Elsewhere, strategy remained active as Rick Devens and Kamu continued strengthening relationships with players they hoped would help solidify the numbers. According to Armstrong and Forth, those conversations included bringing Yash into a newly discussed “Wolf Pack” alliance while also evaluating Drew’s position within the broader game.

Even with new alliances taking shape, not every player was eager to make a dramatic move. Barrett and Drew both recognized they were navigating difficult positions but continued weighing whether staying with the majority alliance offered a better path than attempting a risky vote flip.

Throughout the day, houseguests repeatedly revisited vote counts, with promises and private conversations leaving many players uncertain about where everyone truly stood. Armstrong and Forth noted that several competitors remained cautious about revealing their final intentions until it became absolutely necessary.

The live feeds also featured lighter moments that briefly eased the strategic tension, as houseguests joked about colorful food comparisons, including waffles, crepes and scrambled eggs, to describe the constantly changing vote. Those conversations provided a reminder that even during one of the season’s most important strategic weeks, the house continued to find moments of humor together.

With the Blockbuster competition and live eviction approaching, the game remained remarkably fluid by the end of Day 23. According to Armstrong and Forth, alliances were still adjusting, conversations continued behind closed doors and several players remained open to changing course if the right opportunity presented itself. As Thursday’s episode approached, the stage was set for another unpredictable chapter in the Big Brother 28 season.

CBS Angela Murray and Kamu Kirk on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.