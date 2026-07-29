Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: House Remains Split as Eviction Vote Nears

The Big Brother 28 house entered Day 22 with plenty of strategic conversations still unfolding as houseguests continued weighing their options before Thursday’s live eviction. While Jason’s potential vote flip appeared to lose momentum, uncertainty remained over whether Mallory or Lala would ultimately leave the game. According to Rob Has a Podcast hosts Taran Armstrong and Matt Liguori, shifting alliances, private conversations and careful vote management kept the house from reaching a clear consensus.

Kamu remained Head of Household following a week filled with changing priorities, while players continued looking beyond the immediate eviction to position themselves for future rounds. Rather than making firm commitments, several houseguests spent the day comparing information and evaluating which alliances would best serve their long-term games.

Strategy Conversations Continue Across the House

Much of the day’s gameplay centered on trust and relationship management instead of dramatic confrontations. According to Armstrong and Liguori, several players carefully chose their words while trying to determine where Drew’s loyalties truly stood following Angela’s conversations with Kamu the previous day.

Although there had been discussions about keeping Jason in the game earlier in the week, that possibility appeared to lose support as concerns grew about whether he would remain a reliable ally moving forward. Even so, houseguests continued reviewing different voting scenarios rather than completely ruling out alternative plans.

Rick Devens also continued encouraging players to think beyond the current week, while conversations focused on balancing immediate opportunities with the larger picture. Those discussions helped keep strategy fluid as alliances continued adapting to new information throughout the day.

According to Armstrong and Liguori, many houseguests also remained careful not to reveal exactly where they planned to vote, recognizing that even small conversations could influence the final outcome before Thursday’s live eviction.

Taylor Finds Herself in the Middle

One of the day’s biggest storylines centered on Taylor, who found herself navigating competing alliances while trying to determine the best move for her own game. According to Armstrong and Liguori, Taylor felt pressure from multiple directions after making commitments to both Kamu and Devens while also considering the benefits of keeping Jason and Mallory in the house.

Her position highlighted how quickly the game can change as houseguests attempted to protect relationships without revealing too much about their long-term plans. With several votes still appearing uncertain, Taylor remained one of the players many houseguests hoped to influence before eviction night.

The live feeds also featured lighter moments that briefly shifted attention away from strategy. Melody, Mallory and Lyric formed a playful group they called the “Giggle Girls,” while conversations about whether cold or warm drinks were better gave the house a welcome break from nonstop game discussions.

By the end of Day 22, no final voting plan had completely solidified. Armstrong and Liguori noted that players were still gathering information and keeping their options open as Thursday’s live eviction approached. With alliances continuing to evolve and several key conversations still ahead, the final outcome remained uncertain, setting up another important day of strategy before the next live show.

CBS Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’