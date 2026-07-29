‘Chicago Fire’ Loses Original Cast Member in Major Season 15 Shake-Up

Just 10 days after Michael Bradway was confirmed to be leaving ‘Chicago Fire,’ the hit NBC drama is facing another major cast shake-up. After 14 seasons at Firehouse 51, original cast member Joe Miñoso is preparing to say goodbye.

Miñoso, who has played firefighter Joe Cruz since the NBC drama began in 2012, will leave during the upcoming 15th season. Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the actor will return for several early episodes before Cruz’s story reaches its conclusion.

Joe Miñoso Will Return for a Final Joe Cruz Storyline

Miñoso appeared throughout the first season before joining the main cast in Season 2.

Over the years, Cruz grew from a dependable member of Squad 3 into a husband, father and trusted friend whose loyalty helped make him a fan favorite.

His departure reduces the number of performers with ties to the show’s original season.

Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte, who play Kelly Severide, Christopher Herrmann and Mouch, respectively, are the other remaining veterans from the drama’s earliest days.

No reason for Miñoso’s departure has been announced. Details surrounding Cruz’s final storyline are also being kept quiet, but Season 14 left plenty of uncertainty about what might happen next.

Season 14 Leaves Joe Cruz’s Fate Uncertain

Cruz experienced a major personal high in the Season 14 finale. His pregnant wife was taken to the hospital after a medical scare, but the couple soon learned that she and their unborn child were safe. Cruz then received another surprise when doctors revealed that they were expecting twins.

The joyful news was quickly overshadowed by a dangerous call at a burning storage facility.

Cruz and the rest of Firehouse 51 became separated inside the smoke-filled building as conditions rapidly deteriorated.

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Ghosts” Episode 1405 — Pictured: Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz —

Former Chief Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney, ordered the crews to evacuate when the roof appeared close to collapsing. Before everyone could reach safety, an explosion tore through the building.

The episode ended before revealing whether Cruz, Severide, Herrmann, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and the rest of the team escaped unharmed. That cliffhanger could play a major role in setting up Miñoso’s departure.

Da’Vinchi Joins Chicago Fire as a New Firefighter

Miñoso’s exit comes as “Chicago Fire” prepares to bring a new face into the firehouse.“BMF” star Da’Vinchi will join the cast as a new firefighter and series regular, Deadline reported on July 23. NBC has not revealed many details about his character or how he will fit into the existing team.

His arrival marks another significant change for a series that has said goodbye to several longtime cast members during its run.

What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 15

NBCUniversal CHICAGO FIRE — Pictured: “Chicago Fire” Key Art

The changes extend behind the scenes. Victor Teran will take over as showrunner following Andrea Newman’s departure after 14 seasons with the drama, Variety reported in April 2026.

Kinney and Mayo have already signed new deals to return as Severide and Kidd. NBC has not yet confirmed the full cast lineup, leaving questions about which other Firehouse 51 favorites will survive the finale’s explosion.

Amid a series of shocking exits, Jake Lockett, who played firefighter Sam Carver, confirmed in April 2025 that he would not return to the NBC drama.

Lockett reflected on his departure in an emotional Instagram statement. He wrote, “While I don’t exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won’t be exactly what it was, and I am going to miss the hell out of that. So much pride in this journey.”

With Miñoso now preparing to say goodbye, Season 15 will begin amid one of the biggest cast transitions in the show’s history.

Season 15 of “Chicago Fire” premieres Oct. 7 on NBC.