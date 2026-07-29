Stassi Schroeder Reunites With Kyle Cooke Years After Their Iconic ‘Steve Jobs’ Moment

Stassi Schroeder and Kyle Cooke are proving there’s no bad blood left from one of Bravo’s most memorable first impressions.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum and the Summer House star recently reunited as Schroeder celebrated the launch of her new reality series, House of Stassi.

Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a video showing Cooke behind the DJ booth while Schroeder stood beside him, marking an unexpected Bravo crossover years after their infamous encounter.

The reunion quickly sent fans into a frenzy, with many referencing the pair’s unforgettable interaction during Bravo’s crossover house party years ago.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

“It’s amazing for them that they’re both so much hotter than they were in that cursed hot tub,” one fan joked.

Another recalled Cooke’s first impression of Schroeder, writing, “When he told her she looked like Steve Jobs when they first met.”

Others noticed Schroeder appeared to be leaning into the joke by wearing a turtleneck.

“Not the Steve Jobs turtleneck!! Full circle,” one person commented.

“Purposefully wearing a Steve Jobs turtleneck? Iconic,” another wrote.

One fan added, “Blessed be the turtleneck,” while another laughed, “And she wore a turtle neck 🤣.”

The comments referenced the pair’s now-famous first meeting, when cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” and “Summer House” gathered for a house party.

During a conversation in the hot tub, Cooke forgot Schroeder’s name and remarked that her turtleneck swimsuit made her resemble Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The awkward exchange instantly became a memorable Bravo moment and has continued to follow both stars for years.

Now, the playful reunion comes as Schroeder begins a new chapter in her reality television career.

Schroeder Is Back on TV

After starring on “Vanderpump Rules” for eight seasons and becoming a three-time New York Times bestselling author, Schroeder is returning to television with “House of Stassi,” which premiered with a two-part debut on July 29 on Freeform and Hulu.

The series follows Schroeder as she balances motherhood, marriage, and a busy career alongside husband Beau Clark and their children, daughter Hartford and son Messer Rhys.

Friends Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly, Taylor Strecker, Georgianna Aubin, Rob Evors and Taylor Donohue also appear in the series.

“I’m a mom, a wife, a sister, a podcaster,” Schroeder says in the trailer. “I’m saying yes to everything right now. Work is busier than ever.”

The new series also reflects on her complicated history with reality TV after exiting Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

“I was not going to let Vanderpump Rules be my legacy,” she says.

Schroeder also acknowledges the emotional challenges that come with returning to the spotlight.

“I know being on a reality show forces hard truths to surface,” she says. “Reality TV is all I know, and I love it, but I’m also traumatized by it. But I can’t stay away from it. … This time I get to go back and do it, but on my terms. What could go wrong?”

Judging by fans’ reactions to her reunion with Cooke, viewers are already embracing this new era—and they haven’t forgotten the Steve Jobs joke that started it all.