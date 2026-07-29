Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Where His Divorce From Brittany Cartwright Stands

Jax Taylor is responding after speculation surfaced that he is responsible for delaying his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

The former “The Valley” star, 47, denied the claim through his attorney after reports suggested the legal proceedings had stalled because of him. In a statement shared with Us Weekly, attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said Jax has been trying to move the case forward and disputed the suggestion that he is preventing the divorce from being finalized.

“Jax has been wanting to move this case forward to completion for a long time. The idea that he is the reason holding up the divorce is completely false,” Kaplan said. “Jax is doing everything he can to move forward.”

The statement comes nearly two years after Brittany filed for divorce following the couple’s separation.

Jax’s Attorney Says He Wants the Divorce Finalized

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According to Kaplan, Jax attended a recent all-day court conference expecting to make progress, but claimed Brittany arrived without the financial documents needed to move the case forward.

“He participated in an all-day conference only to be informed upon arrival that Brittany had no documents and no financial documents prepared, which rendered the entire process and the hearing useless,” Kaplan alleged.

The attorney went on to say Jax believes reaching a settlement is in everyone’s best interest, especially for the former couple’s 5-year-old son, Cruz.

“It’s impossible to settle a case when only one party is seemingly motivated to do so,” Kaplan added.

Us Weekly reported that it reached out to Brittany’s spokesperson for comment.

Where Things Stand Between Jax and Brittany

Although the divorce remains unresolved, both Jax and Brittany have recently suggested they are focused on co-parenting Cruz.

Earlier this year, Brittany said their co-parenting relationship has improved, telling Us Weekly in March, “We’re working on the coparenting situation. We’re trying to make it better.”

“It’s not easy. There’s just so many different things that go into it where it’s not the best, but it is better than it was two years ago. That’s a plus,” she added.

Meanwhile, both have continued making headlines outside of the divorce. Earlier this month, reports linked Jax to Brittany’s former publicist, Lori Krebs, while Brittany recently said she plans to share “the truth” about her split when the time is right.

Jax and Brittany first met while he starred on “Vanderpump Rules” and married in 2019. They welcomed son Cruz in 2021 before announcing their separation in 2024. Brittany officially filed for divorce in August of that year, and the case remains ongoing.

Brittany is currently starring on Season 3 of “The Valley,” which is just about to wrap up with the three-part reunion set to air August 5 on Bravo. Jax was on the first two seasons of the “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff show, but was not asked back for the third season. On Season 2, viewers watch the former couple navigate their separation and Jax’s substance abuse issues. During the season, he went to treatment and documented his journey to sobriety.

Now, fans will be waiting for any new updates regarding their divorce and coparenting relationship.