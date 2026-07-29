Stassi Schroeder Shares Why She Ditched Blonde Hair After 2022 Nuptials

Bravo fans have watched Stassi Schroeder share the ups and downs of her life on “Vanderpump Rules” for eight seasons starting in 2013. At the time, Schroeder was known for her signature long blonde locks. As fans gear up for the premiere of her newest reality TV series, “House of Stassi,” airing on Freeform on Wednesday, July 29, they’ll get to see their favorite former SUR server rocking a completely different hair look.

In fact, Schroeder hasn’t been a blonde since her May 2022 wedding to her husband, Beau Clark, and there’s a super sweet reason why.

Stassi Schroeder Shares Why She Hasn’t Dyed Her Hair in Years

Getty Stassi Schroeder Clark attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City.

Stassi Schroeder has embraced brunette hair for years now, leaving behind her signature blonde look that became synonymous with her reality TV fame. Ahead of the premiere of “House of Stassi,” she told Glamour why she hasn’t returned to blonde since her May 2022 wedding, and the sentimental reason behind the decision.

“Okay. So. After my wedding in Italy—this is May 2022—I had the perfect blonde. Bridal blonde. When you get that blonde, you’re like, Oh yeah, we nailed that,” she began.

“But that was a lot of maintenance. Now I just want to match my daughter. I want my hair color to look like hers. So we took it down to a darker blonde, and I never touched it again. This is hair that hasn’t been touched since May 2022,” the reality star continued.

Getty Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Clark attend as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for “Minions & Monsters” at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Schroeder shared with the outlet that the brunette hair fans see today is her natural hair color, and it’s stunning! “I do feel more like myself with this hair color,” she said, adding that though she loves rocking her natural locks, she will dye it if she notices a few gray hairs.

“Granted, the grays are starting. I don’t know how long I’ll be able to maintain it. I know at some point when the grays are overwhelming, I’m going to have to choose highlights or cover it up. As long as I can keep it my natural color, I will,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood & Her Busy Career

Getty Beau Clark, Hartford Clark and Stassi Schroeder Clark attend the Moana World Premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on July 07, 2026.

Schroeder’s career has barely slowed down since her “Vanderpump Rules” days. She has since starred alongside Lisa Vanderpump on her spinoff, “Vanderpump Villa” for two seasons, and documented her own life in the upcoming reality series, “House of Stassi.”

In an interview with People, Schroeder admitted that balancing her career with motherhood hasn’t always been easy.

“I’m living in a constant state of mom guilt or mom anxiety,” Schroeder said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not like, ‘I could be doing this better, I could be more present.’”

She continued, “It’s a constant struggle for moms everywhere, but then when you’re a working mom, it can get really isolating and lonely, and you’re constantly just doubting yourself.”

On a lighter note, Schroeder also joked that she’s the “DoorDash queen” when it comes to feeding her kids because she doesn’t know how to cook. Thankfully, her husband, Beau Clark, picks up the slack whenever he’s home, taking charge in the kitchen and doing everything he can to care for the family.

“I wouldn’t be able to do half the things or accomplish half the things that I do without him,” she said.

Fans can watch Schroeder and her family and friends on her new reality TV series “House of Stassi,” airing on Wednesday, July 29, on Freeform at 9 p.m. ET, with the entire season dropping on Hulu the next day.