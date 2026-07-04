Stassi Schroeder Admits ‘Baring My Soul’ For Reality TV Comeback ‘House of Stassi’ is ‘Scary’

It’s been a minute since television viewers saw Stassi Schroeder, one-time fan favorite on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” until exiting the show amidst a cloud of controversy back in 2020. Now, she’s mounting a comeback as the star of her own Hulu reality show, “House of Stassi.”

Stassi Schroeder is Stepping Back into the Spotlight

Of course, the Schroeder that viewers will encounter in “House of Stassi” is very different from the wild child of “Vanderpump Rules.” Now a mother of two children (whom she shares with husband and former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Beau Clark), she’s been carving out her own path with her hit podcasts — “Stassi” and “The Good, the Bad and the Baby,” which she’s successfully taken on tour— and as the author of three New York Times bestsellers

“Reality TV’s most notorious fan favorite, Stassi Schroeder, is stepping back into the spotlight to redefine her place in pop culture — but staying on top means confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle with a talent for disrupting her life,” reads the logline for “House of Stassi,” which also features hubby Clark, sister Georgianna Aubin, and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alums Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly and Taylor Strecker.

‘House of Stassi’ is ‘Like Nothing Anyone’s Ever Seen’

When describing the show during an interview with People, Schroeder insisted that “House of Stassi” will break new ground in reality television. ”It’s like nothing anyone’s ever seen,” she said, citing some surrealistic, meta elements not typically seen in reality programming. “‘Cause we do a lot of breaking the fourth wall and acknowledging that we are filming a show and that we are on a show and that we came from a show,” she explained.

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“It’s also nostalgic at the same time because you know I have Katie [Maloney] and Kristina [Kelly] from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on it,” she added. “It truly is this raw, real show about where we are now.”

She’s Apprehensive About ‘Blowing My Life Up Again’

“The freakiest part is like, I think we worked so hard for this, and I’m like, ‘Am I blowing my life up again?’ ‘Cause, like, anytime you do reality TV, you’re just like putting yourself out there to, like, really just blow your life up either good or bad,” Schroeder admitted in an interview with “Extra.”

That said, she doesn’t view her recent appearance on Lisa Vanderpump’s “Vanderpump Villa” as being anywhere in the same league as opening up her life to viewers with “House of Stassi.” “‘Vanderpump Villa,’ that is a walk in the park,” she declared. “I get to go on vacay, and just, like, put in my two cents and everything. But this, I’m, like, baring my soul. And that’s scary.”

Despite her years of experience navigating the choppy waters of reality TV, Schroeder admitted she was feeling “immense pressure” due to being front and center in her own reality show. “I can’t hide anything,” she explained. “Anything I’m thinking or feeling, that needs to be just right there on the table.

Stassi Schroeder Apologized For The Scandal That Got Her Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

As aficionados of all things Bravo will recall, Schroeder and “Vanderpump Rules’ casemate Kristen Doute were fired from the show in 2020 after falsely reporting co-star Faith Stowers to the police, claiming she’d committed a crime she actually had nothing to do with.

Schroeder subsequently apologized during an appearance on “Tamron Hall.” Five months pregnant with her first child at the time, Schroeder admitted that the whole experience forced her to do some self-evaluating — and she didn’t like what she saw in the mirror. “I think when something like this happens and you get pregnant on top of it, you take inventory of your life and you think, ‘What is going to be the best for my future child?’ And I think getting drunk and starting conflict and misbehaving on a reality show isn’t my journey anymore,” Schroeder said, as reported by Variety.

When Does ‘House of Stassi’ Debut?

Fans won’t have to wait long to experience her return to reality television. “House of Stassi” premieres July 30 on Freeform, and will also be available to stream on Hulu.