‘Akira’ 4K Theatrical Re-release Announced by Crunchyroll

Of all the anime films, 1988’s “Akira” is easily one of the most popular and critically acclaimed. The original U.S. release was somewhat limited, but the series quickly garnered a cult following which still largely exists today. “Akira” is easily a love letter to everything that encompasses the sci-fi genre. It might get downright grotesque at points, but there’s no denying its impact on the art form as a whole.

Crunchyroll recently announced that Neo Tokyo will return to the silver screen in early September in the form of a theatrical re-release of the film. This has been perceived tremendously well among fans due to the franchise’s highly influential nature. While an anime has been announced, this will be the first time the original film has returned to theaters in several years.

‘Akira’ Is one of the Most Popular Anime Films of all Time

It is no stretch to say that “Akira” is one of the most well-known and popular films in the anime industry. Even those who aren’t typically associated with the genre have often seen or, at the very least, heard of the film. The film has been incredibly influential, not only in anime, but across all media worldwide. The “Akira slide” is one of the most referenced moments in all of animation, and originates from this beautiful classic film. This and several other integral moments of the film are only a small part of what made the project so iconic.

Around the time “Akira” first released, there was almost nothing like it. “Ghost in the Shell” would follow a year later, but even that wasn’t enough to bring audiences away from the masterpiece that is “Akira.” It absolutely revolutionized the sci-fi genre, on top of being visually stunning. The anime is incredibly hand-drawn and still managed to create such fluid motion that many still feel it hasn’t been surpassed.

Animation aside, the movie’s plot is incredibly deep. The film might not follow the manga completely, but it collects the plot in a way that is more digestible for fans. The entire film is a statement on how humans shouldn’t interfere with the concept of evolution, and the events that might follow if humanity attempts to play God.

September’s Re-Release Could Introduce a New Generation to the Classic

The 4K theatrical re-release could end up introducing “Akira” to a whole new generation of fans. The anime first released in the 80s and has arguably never reached its own potential. As anime gains more fans globally, this is likely the perfect time for the classic film to earn a whole new generation of admirers. “Akira” is significantly different from modern anime films, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be appreciated by modern fans, especially with a 4K IMAX debut.

Getty Manga artist Kuthuhiro Otomo riding Kaneda’s motorcycle.

There have been plenty of older anime which have received new fans along with their well-appreciated upgrade. The film’s re-release could also be a way to generate hype for the upcoming anime series. No release date has been announced, but the project will be headed by the original mangaka Katsuhiro Otomo. Since no official schedule has been released, many fans think the anime could receive a significant update after the original film’s rerelease.

Ultimately, there have been several anime films to reach international acclaim, but few on the scale of “Akira.” It is easily one of the most popular animated sci-fi films of all time, but could gain even more popularity after the re-release. Crunchyroll clearly knows what they’re doing and could have just orchestrated the most profitable anime film re-releases of the year.