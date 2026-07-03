Hallmark Stars ‘Battle Over Tyler Hynes’ During ‘Christmas at Sea’ Go-Kart Race — ‘Trouble’s A-Brewing’

There are surely plenty of fans who think that Tyler Hynes is worth fighting for — in a friendly way, of course! The same can apparently be said for his fellow Hallmark stars.

In fact, a(n admittedly charming) conflict that involved Hynes cropped up during the second season of “Christmas at Sea.”

“[T]rouble’s a-brewing aboard the 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise: Tyler Hynes refuses to declare his exclusive loyalty to either of his famed trios, the Groomsmen, with Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt, or the Wise Men, with Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker,” People noted while sharing exclusive insights into what’s in store for viewers.

While “on hand on the cruise as the two groups clashed and negotiated an official (good-natured!) battle, a go-kart race,” People explained that “they declared, ‘Winners take Tyler!'”

Hallmark Groomsmen vs. Wise Men

“The day began innocently enough,” People explained, noting that “[a]s the ship was at sea, Hynes was laughing it up with Britt and Bennett and enjoying the view when Walker called for him over a walkie-talkie.”

“Square Jaw and Paulie Paulie calling in,” Walker said.

Campbell chimed in with, “Where are you, big boy? We’ve been walking all over the ship looking for you.”

Getty Tyler Hynes

Bennett was the one to respond over the walkie-talkie, saying, “We’re with Tyler now, so you’re good. You can go elsewhere. No big deal. Groomsmen have got Tyler. We’re good to go. No Wise Men needed there. Thank you.”

Campbell then noted, “It’s funny because I remember handing out the walkies, but I don’t remember giving one to Jonathan.”

This prompted Walker to claim, “I’m going to confiscate that walkie right now.”

At that point, People points out that “Campbell and Walker, dressed in matching black pants and black tees, joined the Groomsmen, and after some gentle ribbing back and forth, Bennett declared, ‘Guys, we should do this: Groomsmen vs. Wise Men,’ referring to the Norwegian Joy’s rooftop go-kart track.”

“Where am I going to race?” Hynes then asked. “How am I going to…”

This caused quite a reaction from the others, who argued about which group Hynes should be competing alongside.

“Ultimately, they agreed that Hynes would sit out the race,” People tells fans. “The gents then called in ‘the big guns,’ as Britt called them: Heather Hemmens would drive for Team Groomsmen, and ‘Three Wise Men’ co-writer Kimberley Sustad, also dressed in all black, joined the Brenner brothers.”

Who Won the Hallmark Cruise Go-Kart Battle Over Tyler?

Getty Jonathan Bennett, B.J. Britt, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker

Before the Hallmark stars put the pedal to the metal, they were given a safety demonstration and, according to People, were told by a staff member, “It’s more of a drive. We don’t like to promote it as a race because that’s when people tend to get aggressive.”

Despite the hint that the celebs might want to take things a little easy, People mentions that “it was clear they had their game faces on.” Indeed, Sustad stated, “Start slowly? I don’t think so.”

Bennett was obviously feeling just as fiery, saying, “The Wise Men are going down.”

Hynes then told the entire group, “Groomsmen, Wise Men, we’re going to settle this once and for all: Who has the worst costar in all of Hallmark? Ladies, gentlemen, start your engines. On your marks, get set, go!”

Who won? Well…

Canva go-kart

“As for which group ultimately won Hynes, we won’t share the results, but Campbell stalled mid-course and struggled, while Hemmens revealed she may be secretly training for F1,” People told viewers who are likely now even more excited to check out season 2 of “Christmas at Sea,” on Hallmark+.