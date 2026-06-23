Jonathan Bennett’s Hallmark Christmas Cruise Post Gets Even More Chaotic After a Tyler Hynes Joke in the Comments

Jonathan Bennett is back on Instagram doing what he does best; keeping things playful, a little chaotic, and very fan-driven. Yep, it seems like every time he posts, something in the comment section takes on a life of its own. This time, it started with a reminder about the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise… and ended with a joke about Tyler Hynes that we immediately latched onto.

Jonathan Bennett Goes All-In on His Cruise Promo

Bennett shared a clip (seen above) on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 where he literally jumps backward into a crowd of fans, with on-screen text reading:

“I’m doing this again this year, who’s gonna come catch me?”

His caption kept that same playful tone:

“I’m will be sailing on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise this October and who knows what other bad ideas I’ll have. Come catch me. @hallmarkexperiences”

Let’s be real, this is very on brand for him at this point: part stunt, part promo, and fully leaning into that direct fan interaction Hallmark stars, especially Bennett, are kind of known for.

Hallmark Paul Campbell, Ginna Claire Mason, B.J. Britt, Rachel Boston, and Jonathan Bennett for Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea” Season 2

As soon as the post went live, fans jumped in with the kind of mix you’d expect: excitement, humor, and a few very real “I wish I was there” moments. Yep, it seems like this cruise reminder instantly turned into a whole wish list situation in the comments.

A number of fans kept it simple and upbeat, clearly just happy to see him back in cruise mode. Comments like “Can’t wait to see you again 🎄🚢👏👏,” “Yay, see you there!!!,” and “Can’t wait to see you again. Will be fun” all echoed the same energy; fans are already looking forward to the October event and everything that comes with it.

But the thread also leaned into humor and self-awareness, which is very Hallmark-fandom coded at this point. One fan joked, “You can definitely trust the Hallmark audience to catch you! 🚢”another simply added, “Haha I love it.”

Others got more relatable, with comments like “I would IF I was gonna be there 😂,” and “One of these years I’ll do this cruise! 🚢,” which honestly feels like the ongoing Hallmark fan experience in a nutshell; enthusiasm mixed with very real-life limitations.

And then there were the more grounded, almost emotional responses like this one: “If I wasn’t living on a paraprofessional salary while surviving on food stamps I would be there,” which stood out in contrast but still fit right into the honesty fans sometimes bring to these spaces.

Even Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, got pulled in, commenting, “And I will be standing in the back shouting, ‘please don’t do this’ again.” It’s funny, a little chaotic, and honestly kind of perfect for the tone of the post.

The Tyler Hynes Reply That Stood Out for the Humor

Hallmark Jonathan Bennett and Tyler Hynes for Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea” Season 2

Then came the comment that really shifted everything. A fan asked, “do we know what other stars are going ?? in other words, is tyler going?” and Bennett replied, “never heard of him.”

Let’s be real, that’s the kind of answer that instantly becomes a fandom inside joke.

The reference, of course, is to Tyler Hynes, a familiar face in the Hallmark world who has also appeared alongside Bennett in the “Groomsmen” film series, including “First Look,” “Second Chances,” and “Last Dance.” So the joke lands immediately for fans; it’s clearly playful teasing between colleagues who are very aware of each other, not anything serious.

And honestly, it’s that moment that really sums up the whole post. What started as a simple cruise reminder turned into a comment-section storyline fans could immediately run with.

Yep, it seems like that’s exactly why Bennett’s posts keep getting this kind of reaction… because they don’t just announce something, they invite everyone into the joke.

Fans interested in attending the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise (or sign-up for alerts about future events) can get more information here.