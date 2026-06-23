Andrew Walker’s New Photos Prove He Could Be the Next James Bond

There’s no doubt that Andrew Walker knows how to spark a delighted frenzy among his fans. For instance, social media users recently got a thrill when he popped up in pics that would please any book-lover. That’s not to mention the images that had people comparing him to Sherlock Holmes and Clark Kent.

Now, you can see the star in photos that not only show those who aren’t aware why he’s a beloved Hallmark hunk, but also prove that he could be the next James Bond.

Prepare Yourself for Andrew’s Piercing Stare

Fans can thank photographer Allister Foster for the new images of Andrew that were shared in a Tuesday, June 23 Instagram post. In the caption, Allister noted that the actor was giving a “little GQ.”

That’s certainly true due to everything from Andrew’s outfit — the chic suit, crisp shirt and sleek boots couldn’t be more perfect — as well as the setting that boasts a classy dark academia aesthetic. Of course, we can’t overlook the star’s brushed-back hair, ever-so-slight facial hair and picture-perfect poses, not to mention that swoon-worthy stare.

Fans of Allister’s work and Andrew’s photos left comments on the post, with one person writing, “@awalkk35 looks so fine. You did amazing @allister.foster”

“How to describe these photos. WOW !!! @awalkk35 looking might handsome. ❤️❤️❤️,” another Instagram user wrote.

A third person added, “Wow these are absolutely gorgeous @awalkk35 and @allister.foster 💜💜💜”

Does Andrew Meet the Requirements to be the Next James Bond?

Although Andrew definitely has the kind of look that would appease fans of James Bond, the actor may not meet the current requirements to play 007.

That’s because he’s Canadian, while the actor who will step into the shoes of the iconic character will most likely be British, according to the BBC. Of course, “Australian George Lazenby took on the role for one film, while Irishman Pierce Brosnan played Bond in four instalments,” so maybe Andrew still has a chance. We wonder if he can do a British accent.

Beyond that, the BBC adds that the actor who nabs the coveted role will likely be younger, as “a drive for fresh audiences could produce the youngest Bond yet.”

The new Bond may also be witty, with the BBC asking, “After the realism and introspection of [Daniel] Craig’s films, perhaps it’s time for a more light-hearted approach?”

On the other hand, there’s the hardcore aspect of the character. As the BBC explains, “Beneath every Bond’s outward charm is a dangerous brutality, and the volatile balance between the two has always been at the core of his appeal.”

Finally, the actor needs to have potential but not be a big star. Mark Edlitz, author of The Many Lives of James Bond, told the BBC, “They’ll likely cast an experienced actor who’s still somewhat under the radar but clearly on the rise. Not only does avoiding a star save money on the above-the-line costs, but it’s also better if general audiences don’t already have strong associations with the actor. Bond should be someone with an air of mystery…”