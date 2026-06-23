Melissa Gilbert Says ‘Goodbye’ in Emotional Instagram Post

Melissa Gilbert is saying goodbye to a cherished piece of her past. The former “Little House on the Prairie” star shared an emotional message on Instagram reflecting on the end of a meaningful chapter.

After years of memories, Melissa Gilbert is ready for a new beginning. The actress took to social media to share all the details as she closed a meaningful segment of her life.

Melissa Gilbert is Opening Her Heart to New Beginnings

In an Instagram post dated June 23, Melissa Gilbert shared an emotional . She revealed that after almost a decade, she would be moving out of her beloved New York City apartment.

A series of four photos showed a group of U-Haul boxes stacked neatly against one wall. In a second post, Gilbert lay on the floor in front of her belongings, appearing to be exhausted.

The third image showed a snapshot taken in what appears to be a living area within the apartment. A fourth post is a video that takes fans throughout the empty area as movers continue to pack Gilbert’s things up.

In an accompanying caption, Gilbert wrote, “So long perfect little one bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The last eight years here have been so special.”

She continued, “A lot of amazing work was done in and around this city. So many theaters and soundstages. So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town. I’ll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets.”

“This city truly has a pulse. You can feel it in your heart. Goodbye, favorite newsstand, bodega, dance studio, and laundry. Goodbye shoe repair, dry cleaners, nail salon, and goodbye, sweet neighbors whom we love so much. And a very fond ‘farewell and see you soon’ to our favorite city in the world.”

Gilbert concluded, “I promise we will be back it’s just that right now…..well….you know. Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full-time for a good long while.”

Fans Responded to Melissa Gilbert’s Heartfelt Post

Getty Melissa Gilbert

In the comments section of the former “Little House on the Prairie” star’s Instagram post, Melissa Gilbert’s followers shared their thoughts about her big news. They encouraged her to keep moving forward and shared their good wishes for the future.

“I had all of these same thoughts and feels when I gave up my apartment back in 2020. I walked around my neighborhood and took pictures of things I passed every day and took for granted. More of a ‘see you again soon’ than a goodbye. Best to you and your family,” wrote one follower.

“Reminds me of the Ingalls family leaving the big woods of Wisconsin. You did a great job packing! Keep moving forward,” said a second fan, sharing words of encouragement.

A third Instagram user noted, “Safe travels, moving never is easy but embrace the journey & breathe….blessings.”

“You have a beautiful life and home in the Catskills that will cradle you in earth, fresh air, a bountiful garden, gorgeous twinkling stars, quiet nights with only sounds that can be heard in the countryside, music, friends, and love. I wish you all the love and strength for your next chapter. You’ve got this,” said a fourth social media follower.