Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Arrest & Rehab Stint

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since the golfer was arrested in March for driving under the influence, with the golfer standing in front of a crowd of reporters to address new PGA Tour plans.

His press conference took place on Tuesday, June 23, where he introduced PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp while also providing his opinion on the new competitive model that is set to begin in 2028.

“This work was never about any one player or person. It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations, and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love,” Woods said, per the Golf Channel.

“It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members, and especially my fellow player-directors. I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m grateful to everyone who contributed along the way,” he continued. “We have to look forward, and beyond today, over the horizon, to set up the PGA tour and our sport for the future generation of players and our fans.”

When Rolapp took over, he shared a heartfelt sentiment towards the legendary golfer.

“It’s great to see him back,” Rolapp said. “Tiger’s been involved throughout the process and contributed meaningfully. It’s awesome to see him back, in great form. We’re real excited about it.”

Woods serves as the chairman of the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee. He temporarily paused his duties while at the rehabilitation treatment facility in Switzerland, but has resumed his position now that he has returned.

Tiger Woods Did Not Speak With Reporters At The PGA Event

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Woods just addressed the PGA, not talking about his legal issues stemming from the March car crash. He also did not take any questions from reporters in attendance.

Specifically, after introducing Rolapp, Woods left the stage but was approached by The Athletic, which attempted to ask him some questions.

“Not right now” Woods said and proceeded to walk out of the room.

Tiger Woods Returned From Rehab On June 12

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Woods returned to Florida on June 12 after spending six weeks in rehab in Switzerland.

He decided to go to rehab after he was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence and for refusing to submit to a urine test after being involved in a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., on March 27, which resulted in his car rolling over. He pleaded not guilty to both charges on March 31.

According to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office issued a sobriety test where they “observed several signs of impairment,” including “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils.

He briefly came back from Switzerland on May 13, with the outlet further reporting that it was due to his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump’s, breast cancer announcement.

“Tiger flew back to take care of some things and offer support to his girlfriend Vanessa’s health issues as well as to be here for her golfer daughter Kai’s high school graduation,” a source told PEOPLE at the end of May.