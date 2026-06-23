Danielle Olivera Reveals Marriage Plans With Eoin Heavey After Welcoming Baby Boy 10 Weeks Early

Danielle Olivera is embracing motherhood while looking ahead to the future with boyfriend Eoin Heavey.

The “In The City” cast member recently welcomed her first child with Heavey, a son named Aidan Santos Heavey. Just weeks before the Bravo star gave birth, Olivera spoke with Bravo Insider about their relationship, sharing that marriage remains part of their future plans but is not currently a priority.

“I think that we know we will eventually get married,” Olivera said.

For now, the couple is focused on becoming parents.

“But I just think that at the moment, it’s like, ‘OK, let’s be parents first. And good ones,'” she explained. “He’s still going through his divorce. Right now, I’m just happy where we are…I’m OK with where we’re at.”

Olivera also revealed that becoming pregnant changed her perspective on having children.

“It’s a crazy thing because I always thought, you know, not for me. Maybe I’m not quite the nurturing or excited to be pregnant kind of type,” she said. “But now that I’m in it. I’m just like, ‘This is amazing.’ I wanna have so many kids.”

Danielle Olivera Shares How Eoin Heavey Reacted to Pregnancy News

As Olivera prepared for motherhood, she credited Heavey for supporting her throughout the pregnancy.

Speaking with Bravo Insider, she recalled how excited he was when they first suspected she was pregnant.

“He was the one who got the test, and he was just like, ‘Take it, take it,'” Olivera said. “And I was kind of slightly not ready for the news yet.”

Once the pregnancy was confirmed, Olivera said Heavey immediately embraced the journey.

“He was just so, so excited, and he’s been such a good partner throughout,” she said. “Like I’m growing, things are uncomfortable, I’m hungry all the time. I like my sweets and he’s been so great at like, ‘I’ll get it. I’ll do it.'”

The ‘Summer House’ Alum & Eoin Heavey Welcome Son Aidan 10 Weeks Early

On June 21, Olivera and Heavey announced the arrival of their son on Instagram.

The couple revealed that Aidan Santos Heavey was born 10 weeks early. In a Father’s Day post, Heavey shared details about the birth and their son’s stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mom and dad,” Heavey wrote.

“He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon.”

Heavey also explained the meaning behind their son’s name.

“Fitting for his mom, Aidan translates to ‘fiery one’ or ‘bringer of fire’ and she was nothing short of amazing after getting contractions at 10pm on Friday, going to emergency room at 3am in Southampton, then getting transferred by ambulance to Stony Brook for a further 24 hours.”

Thanking the staff at Stony Brook, Heavey admitted the experience was emotional.

“I was a nervous, terrified, sobbing mess,” he wrote, adding that he “couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day.”

Olivera later shared a black-and-white photo with her newborn son and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Here early but safe and we couldn’t be happier.”

She also reposted information about Aidan’s name and early arrival, adding, “mum and dad! 😘😘 we got this!”

‘In The City’ Castmates Rally Around the New Parents

Following the announcement, several of Olivera and Heavey’s “In The City” castmates shared messages of support.

Andrea Denver, who recently announced that he and his wife, Lexi Sundin, are expecting their first child, praised the new parents and their son.

“What a beautiful little fighter. Huge congratulations to you both brother on welcoming Aidan into the world,” Denver wrote. “Wishing him strength, health, and steady growth over the coming weeks, and sending so much admiration to Danielle for everything she went through. May the NICU days fly by and may you have him home in your arms before you know it.”

Sundin added, “Sending you three so much love. We can’t wait to meet him.”

Yvonne Najor, who recently announced her own pregnancy, also congratulated the couple.

“Congrats! We can’t wait to meet you baby Aidan.”

New episodes of “In the City” premiere Tuesday nights on Bravo.